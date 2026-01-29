/C O R R E C T I O N -- Nucs AI/

In the news release, Nucs AI Announces Medical Advisory Board to Accelerate Adoption of AI-Driven Theranostics, issued 29-Jan-2026 by Nucs AI over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

Nucs AI Announces Medical Advisory Board to Accelerate Adoption of AI-Driven Theranostics

Clinical leaders to guide evidence generation, responsible deployment, and long-term integration of imaging-based AI in cancer care

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucs AI, a company developing advanced imaging-based artificial intelligence to support precision theranostics, today announced the formation of its Medical Advisory Board (MAB), bringing together a diverse group of clinical leaders with expertise across radiology, nuclear medicine, oncology, and clinical research.

As radioligand therapies and other theranostic approaches continue to expand in oncology, the ability to measure treatment response and disease behavior over time is becoming increasingly important . At the same time, the use of AI in clinical decision-making places a higher premium on clinical oversight, evidence generation, and alignment with real-world care pathways.

Nucs AI formed its Medical Advisory Board to ensure that its technology development and clinical strategy remain aligned with clinical practice as the company advances toward broader validation and adoption. The company is focused on supporting more informed, personalized treatment decisions by helping clinicians better understand how disease responds to therapy over time.

"As theranostics and AI become more deeply embedded in nuclear medicine and oncology care, it's critical that innovation is guided by clinical insight and real-world experience," said Nijat Ahmadov, CEO of Nucs AI. "Our Medical Advisory Board reflects our commitment to building technology that earns trust through evidence, rigor, and close partnership with the clinicians who will ultimately use it."

The Medical Advisory Board has been advising Nucs AI on clinical strategy, study design considerations, and the responsible integration of imaging-based AI into nuclear medicine. The initial members bring complementary perspectives spanning academic research, clinical trials, and hospital-based care, and pharmaceutical development, and will provide ongoing guidance as the company advances its technology and evidence-generation efforts.

The Nucs AI Medical Advisory Board includes:

Jeremie Calais, MD, PhD, Medical Advisor — Director, Clinical Research Program of Nuclear Medicine and Theranostics at UCLA; Associate Professor, Ahmanson Translational Theranostics Division, Department of Nuclear Medicine and Theranostics

— Director, Clinical Research Program of Nuclear Medicine and Theranostics at UCLA; Associate Professor, Ahmanson Translational Theranostics Division, Department of Nuclear Medicine and Theranostics A. Omer Nawaz, PhD, DABR, Independent Scientific Advisor — Head of Theranostics and Radiation Science, Oncology R&D, AstraZeneca

— Head of Theranostics and Radiation Science, Oncology R&D, AstraZeneca Francesco Ceci, MD, PhD, Medical Advisor — Director, Nuclear Medicine and Theranostics, IEO European Institute of Oncology, Milan; Associate Professor, Department of Oncology, University of Milan

— Director, Nuclear Medicine and Theranostics, IEO European Institute of Oncology, Milan; Associate Professor, Department of Oncology, University of Milan Murray Becker, MD, PhD, FACR, Medical Advisor— University Radiology Group; Associate Clinical Professor, Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School

The formation of the Medical Advisory Board represents an important step as Nucs AI continues to advance its platform and prepare for future clinical, regulatory, and commercial activities. As the board continues to evolve, the company aims to ensure that its growth is aligned with patient needs, clinical workflows, and the changing landscape of cancer care.

About Nucs AI

Nucs AI is transforming precision oncology through AI-powered imaging and predictive analytics. Its suite of solutions—including DeepPSMA, SelectPSMA, and TrackPSMA—automates the detection, staging, and treatment response evaluation of prostate cancer, empowering clinicians to make faster, more informed decisions. With global partnerships including Johns Hopkins and other leading institutions, Nucs AI is advancing the future of molecular imaging and setting new standards for AI-assisted diagnostics.

For more information, visit www.nucs.ai.

Correction: An earlier version of this release incorrectly listed Jeremie Calais' title as 'Director, Clinical Research Program of Nuclear Medicine and Theranostics at UCLA; Associate Professor, Ahmanson Translational Theranostics Division, Department of Molecular and Medical Pharmacology' and should have been listed as 'Director, Clinical Research Program of Nuclear Medicine and Theranostics at UCLA; Associate Professor, Ahmanson Translational Theranostics Division, Department of Nuclear Medicine and Theranostics'

