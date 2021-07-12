Nuctech™ Kylin Care Wins the German Red Dot Award, the “Oscar of the Design World”

The design concept of Nuctech™ Kylin care's exterior is derived from the recognized medical symbol "cross". The status indicator on the side simulates an electrocardiogram. The combination of a large area of white and green breaks the stereotyped gray-white design style of security inspection products, makes the device look clean and affable, enables medical staff and patients to feel relaxed and pleased, making it fit right into the environment of hospitals. Regarding Kylin care's baggage inlet and outlet design, the inlet looks like a shrinking opening, highlighting the depth of the channel, so as to avoid inspected personnel putting their hands into the channel, thus reducing safety risks. The side cover plate of the equipment is a whole piece of detached cover plate, with a large maintenance opening area, which is easy to disassemble and maintain.

Nuctech™ Kylin care security check guard for epidemic prevention is a security screening device designed for hospitals to protect the safety of medical staff and patients. The system adopts advanced dual-view detection technology which enables the system to automatically identify contraband such as guns and knives in carry-on bags through scanning and activate alarm. The system is equipped with an ultraviolet disinfection module to block cross-infection of viruses and bacteria.

Only products that have been on the market for less than two years are eligible for the Red Dot Award, and products are evaluated on the basis of innovation, aesthetics, functionality and other dimensions of design. The Red Dot: Best of the Best award won by Nuctech is a result of the most competitive award race. With a total of 4,110 products competing for the Red Dot: Best of the Best award in 2021, only 61 products are winners, making the winning percentage as low as 1.48%.

This is the first time for Nuctech to participate in the German Red Dot Award competition, which has fully demonstrated Nuctech's R&D capability and strength in design, marking that Nuctech's products adopt world-leading technologies and exterior design.

The Red Dot Award established by the German Design Association in 1955, is one of the most influential design awards in the world, and a symbol of international recognition on creativity and design. The Red Dot Award which is known as the "Oscar of the design world", German iF Design Award and the International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA) are collectively known as the three major design awards in the world.

