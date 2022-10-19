NuCurrent Achieves Industry Milestone, Granted 100th Patent by USPTO

The wireless power industry leader effectively doubled its number of issued patents in the last year, leading the pack in NFC Wireless Charging technology.

CHICAGO, Oct 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NuCurrent today announced that it was granted nine new patents, bringing the wireless power technology provider's portfolio to over 100 patents. Most notably is the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 11,476,725 B2 that details Wireless Power Transmitter for High Fidelity Communications and High Power Transfer. The issuance indicates diversification of NuCurrent's wireless power technology offering, and the increased adoption of NFC Wireless Charging technology by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) looking to lower development risk, accelerate time-to-market and provide transformative user experiences.

"We established our technology leadership around high efficiency, small form factor antennas that enabled wireless charging mass adoption in mobile phones," said CEO Jacob Babcock. "Today, we are recognizing the milestone of receiving our 100th patent grant, and also celebrating the transformation of our portfolio from key components like antennas into full end-to-end systems, protocols, and user applications."

Over the past five years, NuCurrent has achieved exponential growth in its patent portfolio. In the last 12-months, NuCurrent had a 98% increase in the number of issued patents, with NFC Wireless Charging representing a significant portion of the newly issued patents. In addition toU.S. Patent No. 11,476,725 B2, NuCurrent now owns a variety of patents that apply to multi-bay, wireless connector and pulse width-encoding technologies.

"The wireless power industry is relatively young, and because of that, you'd expect first-action allowances to be 'the norm' but it's not," said Chief Commercial Officer Jay Knobloch. "NuCurrent is receiving first-action allowances at an unprecedented rate, which not only shows that our technology is cutting-edge, but the intellectual property driving it is of the utmost quality."

To-date, NuCurrent has powered over 500M+ devices across more product categories than any other company in the world, including industrial devices, hearables, smartphones, and wearables. Most recently in mid-September, NuCurrent customer PopSockets launched the second-generation of its flagship wireless charger, PopPower 2. The product is the world's first to be certified to NuCurrent's MP-A24 Qi design specification , which leverages NuCurrent's proprietary patent-pending software (U.S. Pat App No. 16/863,698) to regulate the input power that comes from an outlet to remove front-end power regulation circuitry from the circuit board of the device, significantly reducing the device's heat, hardware count and cost.

"Our IP not only enables our customers to wow their end users, but it regularly means that their product will outperform all competitors in a differentiated and protectable way," said Babcock. "Ultimately, this is why the who's who of electronics companies across market segments partner with NuCurrent for their technology and product growth needs."

