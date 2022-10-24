NuCurrent Named Most Innovative Company in Chicago for Third Time

Unprecedented rate of first-action allowances indicates superior patent portfolio quality for wireless power technology firm

CHICAGO, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NuCurrent today announced that it has been named one of the Most Innovative Companies in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business. Crain's determines the list in partnership with Ocean Tomo, an intellectual property advisory, investment-banking and consulting firm, which evaluates the patents produced by all Chicago area companies each year and ranks the companies based on patent quality.

PopSockets PopPower 2 Wireless Charger is the world's first to leverage the MP-A24 Qi Design Specification.

2022 marks NuCurrent's third year on the Most Innovative list based on patent quality. This year, NuCurrent earned this recognition for its continued focus on Near-Field Communication (NFC) Wireless Charging technology. NFC Wireless Charging is a fast-advancing method of wireless power transfer that leverages the prevalent data protocol (NFC) to simultaneously deliver high data speeds and small amounts of power, with NFC Wireless UART as an added benefit. This technology is appropriate for small, space-constrained devices such as wrist-wearables, earbuds and smart glasses.

"We're honored to be recognized as one of Chicago's Most Innovative Companies for the third time, especially after just receiving our 100th issued patent from the USPTO last week," said CEO Jacob Babock. "Wireless power and data, is an incredible technology for transformative feature enablement – the world can expect to see more never-before-seen products and user experiences brought to market by NuCurrent at an increased rate in the coming year."

