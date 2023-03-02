NuCurrent Named to Fast Company's List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023

The wireless power industry leader joins the trailblazing ranks of companies like OpenAI, McDonalds and Airbnb

CHICAGO, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NuCurrent, the industry authority and essential developer of wireless power systems for mass production, has been named to Fast Company's distinguished annual list of the Most Innovative Companies for 2023. Scoring the 7th spot in the consumer electronics category, NuCurrent is recognized for engineering successful, innovative products by integrating inductive and inductive resonant wireless power technologies.

Companies across industries are increasingly adopting wireless power and NuCurrent is where they turn to get products to market quickly, predictably and with outstanding user experience. NuCurrent is the only company that's delivered over 500M+ devices with its proven technologies. Additionally, NuCurrent has powered more product categories (e.g., consumer, industrial and medical) than any other company in the world.

"Billions of electronic devices are coming online every year, and one thing they all have in common is the need for power," said Jacob Babcock, Founder and CEO at NuCurrent. "We've built NuCurrent to be the go-to partner for companies that want to grow their market share and improve their products by reducing device failures, improving user experience and enabling new applications."

NuCurrent helps its customers grow their topline and gain additional market share in their respective categories, by getting products to market quickly via its proven process of wireless power systems development and integration. The end result is a category-leading product with a superior user experience.

"Our team has created more industry-firsts than any other company in wireless power and we love helping our partners capitalize on our innovation," said Babcock.

As one of the most highly anticipated lists of the year, Fast Company reviewed thousands of written applications across a wide range of industries, spanning advertising to workplace. The honorees represent a class of businesses that are making an immeasurable impact on their respective industries and global culture.

NuCurrent's mission is to powerfully transform devices and how people experience them with innovative, industry-leading wireless power systems solutions. Product developers can implement these systems by working directly with NuCurrent (or through one of its partners) to augment their engineering, product development and R&D teams.

NuCurrent supplies Fortune 1000 companies with wireless power technologies and product integration expertise. We have generated over 300 patents granted and pending globally, and unparalleled internal tools that enhance speed to market, improve product performance and mitigate major development risks. Our broad systems integration expertise supports manufacturers of consumer, industrial and medical devices.

NuCurrent solutions are based on inductive and inductive resonant wireless power transfer, offering convenience, safety, efficiency, and enhanced user experience. Founded in 2009, we are a venture-backed company based in Chicago with offices in Bangalore, Hong Kong and San Diego and Bangalore. More information at www.nucurrent.com .

