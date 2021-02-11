NuCurrent's Comprehensive Proven Wireless Power™ Method Brings Wireless Charging Technology to More Product Categories Than Any Company in The World

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NuCurrent announced today its comprehensive Proven Wireless Power™ method to guide the wireless power industry through the next wave of technology development and adoption. Leveraging its decade of experience in bringing products from concept to mass production, the company is revealing its proven methods to usher in the next generation of never-before-seen features and products.

"Customers are demanding and expecting wireless power in their electronic products, yet some of the world's largest companies have had costly, failed product launches due to planning, technology and capability deficits," said NuCurrent CEO Jacob Babcock. "With NuCurrent's Center of Excellence—which has enabled Proven Wireless Power in more mass production products than any other company—more product developers will be able to take advantage of our technology and expertise to develop innovative product offerings. This is great news for the end consumers."

NuCurrent's comprehensive Proven Wireless Power method consists of five essential components needed to bring products to mass production successfully.

Groundbreaking technological innovation

NuCurrent has developed an extensive patent portfolio with 150+ patents granted and pending worldwide across a dozen (and counting) wireless power subspecialties including: antenna structure and design; multi-bay and extended range transmitters; simultaneous communications and power transfer; systems architecture, software, and more. These core inventions are coupled with an archive of trade secrets, state-of-the-art laboratories, simulation tools and design libraries.

World-class wireless power expertise

NuCurrent's accomplished multidisciplinary team is composed of experienced architects, engineers (electrical, RF, mechanical and software), project managers and industry executives collectively responsible for tens of billions of electronics products sold in the market.

Proven mass production capabilities

NuCurrent has simplified the path to product launch via its "Discover-Design-Deliver" process that advances products through to mass production. For over a decade, the company has cultivated strong connectivity throughout the industry with a global network of integrated circuit companies, manufacturing partners, and standards/regulatory bodies, all of which are influential to product launch success.

Flexible engagement model

NuCurrent has developed an engagement model designed specifically for sophisticated, high-volume electronics manufacturers. This approach makes the company's technology and expertise accessible via established supply chains and preferred vendors, resulting in efficient procurement and cost benefits.

"Customer-first" partnership

"NuCurrent's 'customer-first' partnership focuses on two things," said VP of Sales & Marketing Tim Tumilty. "It certainly means that we prioritize our customers' needs. But it also means working with our customers to achieve first-of-their-kind innovations like we did with PopSockets, Klipsch and Honeywell on their flagship wireless power programs."

As part of NuCurrent's commitment to advancing Proven Wireless Power throughout the industry, the company will kick-off the second year of its global educational program that explores emerging aspects of wireless power product design, including:

Devices Charging Devices: The emerging trend of reverse wireless charging on February 24, 2021 at noon CT . To Qi or Not To Qi in March 2021 From Hello to Mass Production: Bringing Wireless Power to Market in April 2021

For more information on NuCurrent's Proven Wireless Power method and archived educational content, head to www.nucurrent.com .

About NuCurrent

NuCurrent supplies Fortune 1000 companies and other high-flying product developers with wireless power technologies and product integration expertise. Our core technologies span magnetics, software and systems simulation. We have generated over 150 patents granted and pending globally, and unparalleled internal tools that enhance speed to market, improve product performance and mitigate major development risks. Our broad systems integration expertise supports manufacturers of appliances, smartphones, wearables, hearables, consumer electronics, medical devices, robotics, IoT, sporting equipment and other emerging product categories.

NuCurrent solutions are based on inductive and inductive resonant wireless power transfer which offers convenience, safety, efficiency, and enhanced user experience. Founded in 2009, we are a venture-backed company based in Chicago with offices in Hong Kong, San Diego and Bangalore. More information at www.nucurrent.com

