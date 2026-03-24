Nudge Security extends its AI security leadership with AI agent discovery

New capabilities give security teams immediate visibility and control over shadow AI agents, their permissions and connections to corporate data, and associated risks.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nudge Security, the leader in SaaS and AI security governance, today announced new AI agent discovery capabilities that give security teams the ability to find, assess, and govern AI agents as employees deploy them. With it, Nudge Security now offers the industry's most comprehensive AI security and governance solution.

AI Agent Discovery in action: discover shadow AI agents, owners, permissions, data access, and risk signals in one place. With Nudge Security, security teams can govern AI agents across the enterprise.

Agentic AI is now the fastest-growing enterprise technology priority. It's also the top security concern for nearly half of security professionals. While employees race to create and deploy custom AI agents across agentic platforms like Microsoft Copilot Studio and n8n, they often introduce unmanaged risk by granting AI agents highly permissive access to corporate data and tools. Already, 80% of organizations say they have encountered agentic AI risks related to improper data exposure and access to systems without authorization.

Nudge Security's AI agent discovery capabilities address this concern by discovering AI agents at the source of creation, understanding their access risks, and engaging their human creators to gain additional context regarding the scope of use for each agent. Equipped with this information, IT and security teams can readily make informed decisions to de-risk agentic AI across the enterprise.

What's new

Discover agents across agentic platforms. Continuously discover agents deployed across agentic platforms like Microsoft Copilot Studio, Salesforce Agentforce, n8n, and others.

Continuously discover agents deployed across agentic platforms like Microsoft Copilot Studio, Salesforce Agentforce, n8n, and others. Inventory agent permissions, resources, and capabilities. Know immediately what each agent can do, what it's connected to, and who created it.

Know immediately what each agent can do, what it's connected to, and who created it. Surface agentic risks. Prioritized risk insights and security posture findings flag publicly accessible agents, hardcoded credentials, unauthenticated MCP connections, high-risk integrations, and orphaned agents.

Prioritized risk insights and security posture findings flag publicly accessible agents, hardcoded credentials, unauthenticated MCP connections, high-risk integrations, and orphaned agents. Enforce AI agent guardrails. Nudge agent creators to confirm purpose, justify use, and remediate risks—at the speed employees work.

Securing AI agents starts where they're created—at the Workforce Edge

AI agent discovery isn't a new product direction for Nudge Security—it's a natural evolution of what the innovative cybersecurity company has been doing since day one: securing the workforce edge, where employees make thousands of daily decisions about how they adopt, use, and share data across modern SaaS and third-party AI environments. That deep visibility into employee-driven technology decisions, along with real-time policy guardrails, is exactly what makes Nudge Security uniquely positioned to solve the agentic AI problem at scale.

Unlike point solutions built specifically for AI agents, Nudge Security already has deep visibility of access, integrations, identity signals, and behavioral context that reveal how employees are actually using new SaaS and AI technology across the enterprise. AI agent discovery extends this foundation directly into the agentic layer, with no new deployments required for existing customers already connected to SaaS environments like Salesforce and ServiceNow.

Nudge Security doesn't just surface risk—it enforces policy and AI guardrails at the speed and scale at which employees work, reaching the humans behind the agents at the moment it matters most. Other solutions can tell you an agent exists; Nudge Security can tell you who created it, who's responsible for it, what it's connected to, what tools and resources it can access, and whether it puts your data at risk. Then, it engages the right stakeholders for safe, compliant AI agent use.

"The security teams that build a real inventory of their AI agents now, with actual risk visibility and clear accountability, will put their organizations in a fundamentally advantaged position," said Russ Spitler, CEO and co-founder of Nudge Security. "Our AI agent discovery lets teams embrace AI innovation while also addressing the new risks these agents introduce."

Rapid innovation in AI security governance

AI agent discovery adds to Nudge Security's mature solution for AI security and governance, which includes MCP server connection discovery, AI data flow visualization, and sensitive data sharing detection, alongside Day One discovery of shadow AI apps, users, and integrations across thousands of AI providers.

Start a free trial of Nudge Security to get access today.

About Nudge Security

Nudge Security transforms AI and SaaS security and governance at the Workforce Edge, where employees make thousands of technology decisions daily. Our automated, policy-driven guardrails reach employees when and where they work, enabling rapid technology adoption while minimizing risk and sprawl. Through unrivaled discovery capabilities, AI-driven risk insights, and behavioral science–based engagement, we make security a natural part of how modern work gets done rather than an obstacle to innovation. Nudge Security was founded in 2021 by Russell Spitler and Jaime Blasco and is backed by Cerberus Ventures, Ballistic Ventures, Forgepoint Capital, and Squadra Ventures.

Learn more at www.nudgesecurity.com and follow Nudge Security on LinkedIn, Reddit, X, BlueSky, and Instagram.

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SOURCE Nudge Security