Nudge Security Appoints Cybersecurity Veteran Patrick Dillon as Chief Revenue Officer

Revenue and go-to-market leader to build on Nudge Security's strong momentum and leadership position as company enters next phase of growth

AUSTIN, Texas, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nudge Security, the leader in SaaS and AI security governance, today announced the appointment of Patrick Dillon as its first Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Dillon will drive the company's revenue cycle, accelerate growth, and lead global sales, customer success, and the partner ecosystem.

Patrick Dillon, CRO at Nudge Security

"Modern enterprises are struggling to manage a massive influx of AI tools, SaaS apps, and non-human identities accessing their data," said Russell Spitler, Co-Founder and CEO, Nudge Security. "Our rapid growth reflects the urgent demand for scalable security and governance of workforce AI and SaaS use. Patrick's deep cybersecurity expertise and proven track record in building and scaling technology companies make him the perfect addition to our leadership team as we embark on the next chapter of our expansion."

Dillon joins Nudge Security with over two decades of experience architecting go-to-market strategies across cybersecurity, SaaS, and enterprise software. He specializes in scaling organizations from early-stage growth to $150 million, implementing people-first cultures and operational systems necessary for predictable, long-term growth. Most recently, Dillon served as CRO at Airlock Digital, where he led the GTM team and helped scale an Australian cybersecurity company globally. His extensive leadership pedigree also includes senior roles at industry leaders such as Saviynt, BeyondTrust, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

"I am excited to join the team at Nudge Security," said Dillon. "In a market crowded by the noise of 'AI everywhere,' Nudge Security stands out with a clarifying approach to the attack surface. Effective AI governance begins and ends with visibility. While most legacy solutions are limited to what is inside their known ecosystem, Nudge Security provides the visibility to see what lies beyond it and enforce policies to manage and secure AI use. From SaaS security to third-party risk management, everything depends on that initial layer of truth. We deliver that clarity from Day One."

Since its launch in October 2022, Nudge Security has experienced exponential growth, tripling ARR for two consecutive years, onboarding over 200 customers, and delivering rapid product innovation to address customers' needs. In fact, the company has publicly announced over 150 product enhancements since the platform became generally available, with nearly 70 feature releases in 2025 alone. Recently, Nudge Security released new AI agent discovery capabilities, enabling security teams to find, assess, and govern AI agents as employees deploy them. With this new feature, Nudge Security now offers the industry's most comprehensive AI security and governance solution.

For more information, visit https://www.nudgesecurity.com/about-us.

About Nudge Security

Nudge Security transforms AI and SaaS security and governance at the Workforce Edge, where employees make thousands of technology decisions daily. Our automated, policy-driven guardrails reach employees when and where they work, enabling rapid technology adoption while minimizing risk and sprawl. Through unrivaled discovery capabilities, AI-driven risk insights, and behavioral science–based engagement, we make security a natural part of how modern work gets done rather than an obstacle to innovation. Nudge Security was founded in 2021 by Russell Spitler and Jaime Blasco and is backed by Cerberus Ventures, Ballistic Ventures, Forgepoint Capital, and Squadra Ventures.

Learn more at www.nudgesecurity.com and follow Nudge Security on LinkedIn, Reddit, X, BlueSky, and Instagram.

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SOURCE Nudge Security