Nudge Security Raises $22.5M Series A to Secure Workforce AI and SaaS

Nudge Security is the only solution that secures AI and SaaS at the Workforce Edge —the critical point where employees make technology decisions that shape the organization's security posture. Rather than relying solely on reactive monitoring or restrictive controls that slow business innovation, Nudge Security delivers automated, policy-driven guardrails that reach employees in real-time, transforming security from a barrier to productivity into a natural part of how work gets done.

"Nudge Security is at an exciting time in their journey and we're thrilled to partner with Russ, Jaime, and the team," said Morgan Mahlock, Director at Cerberus Ventures. "Nudge has cultivated incredible customer loyalty due to its intuitive product that both security teams and employees appreciate for its ease of use. It can deliver immediate value by providing an automated inventory of the SaaS and AI tools being used across an organization. With the vision to expand governance of interactions with SaaS and AI at the Workforce Edge, Nudge will become even more essential for highly distributed, AI-first organizations."

Since its initial launch in October of 2022, Nudge Security has experienced exponential growth, achieving 3x growth in ARR for two consecutive years, onboarding nearly 200 customers, and delivering rapid product innovation to address customers' needs for scalable security and governance of workforce use of AI and SaaS.

The explosion of AI , particularly AI embedded throughout the SaaS ecosystem, has introduced unprecedented security challenges as organizations now grapple with hundreds of AI-enabled applications, complex networks of integrations, and non-human identities with access to sensitive data across their environment.

"The difference between AI apps and SaaS has all but disappeared—almost every app has embedded AI capabilities, agents, and integrations. In order to secure workforce AI use at scale, you need to consider the entire SaaS ecosystem, including all SaaS and AI tools, their integrations, and the non-human identities that connect them," said Russell Spitler, Co-Founder & CEO of Nudge Security. "This funding will enable us to continue to expand our capabilities and help organizations confidently embrace innovation while maintaining security and control."

Customer growth

Customers include forward-thinking IT and security teams at cloud-native organizations spanning software, financial services, healthcare, biotechnology, entertainment, and more.

"Nudge Security has been a big win for our security program at Reddit," says Fredrick Lee, CISO of Reddit. "Within hours of deployment, we gained complete visibility into our SaaS footprint across the organization. It's rare to find a solution that's both incredibly powerful and remarkably easy to use."

Product Innovation

In the last 12 months, Nudge Security has shipped over 60 feature releases , adding significant new capabilities to improve AI governance, harden security posture, combat identity security risks, and mitigate third-party risks.

"Our team's ability to innovate at this pace is a direct reflection of our deep understanding of the challenges our customers face," said Jaime Blasco, Co-Founder & CTO of Nudge Security. "We're not just building features—we're solving real problems that security and IT teams encounter every day as they navigate the complexities of AI adoption and SaaS sprawl. This funding allows us to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible and deliver unparalleled value to organizations looking to embrace innovation without compromising on security."

Notable Nudge Security capabilities:

Day One discovery of the entire SaaS and AI footprint including apps, integrations, human and non-human identities, user activities, and more





of the entire SaaS and AI footprint including apps, integrations, human and non-human identities, user activities, and more Scalable AI security and governance with visibility into AI apps, users, and integrations as well as AI embedded in other SaaS apps via AI agents and MCP servers





with visibility into AI apps, users, and integrations as well as AI embedded in other SaaS apps via AI agents and MCP servers Proprietary risk intelligence to accelerate vendor security assessments, alert on SaaS supply chain breaches, and surface other high-priority risks





to accelerate vendor security assessments, alert on SaaS supply chain breaches, and surface other high-priority risks Automated guardrails that nudge the workforce toward safe SaaS and AI adoption, delivered just in time in the browser as well as via Slack and Teams





that nudge the workforce toward safe SaaS and AI adoption, delivered just in time in the browser as well as via Slack and Teams Security posture monitoring to continually assess app configurations, integrations, and identity security against best practices, complete with step-by-step remediation guidance and orchestration workflows





to continually assess app configurations, integrations, and identity security against best practices, complete with step-by-step remediation guidance and orchestration workflows Identity security and governance workflows to identify and fix poor identity hygiene, streamline user access reviews, and automate employee offboarding

Comprehensive SaaS and AI Security Governance from Day One

Nudge Security offers a fully-functional free 14-day trial which delivers a complete inventory of all SaaS and AI apps, users, and integrations after a quick 5-minute set-up. The trial is completely self-driven with no credit card or sales conversation required to get started.

About Nudge Security

Nudge Security delivers SaaS and AI security governance at the Workforce Edge—where employees make thousands of technology decisions daily. Our automated, policy-driven guardrails reach employees when and where they work, enabling rapid technology adoption while minimizing risk and sprawl. Through unrivaled discovery capabilities, AI-driven risk insights, and behavioral science-based engagement, we make security a natural part of how modern work gets done rather than an obstacle to innovation. Nudge Security was founded in 2021 by Russell Spitler and Jaime Blasco and is backed by Cerberus Ventures, Ballistic Ventures, Forgepoint Capital, and Squadra Ventures.

Learn more at www.nudgesecurity.com and follow Nudge Security on LinkedIn , Reddit , X , BlueSky , and Instagram .

