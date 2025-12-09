Nudge Security Unveils Industry's Most Comprehensive AI Security Governance Platform

Groundbreaking solution surfaces AI data security risks everywhere AI touches the SaaS ecosystem—in chatbot conversations, OAuth integrations, MCP servers, and the SaaS supply chain.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nudge Security , the leading innovator in SaaS and AI security governance, today announced a significant expansion of its platform, positioning the company at the forefront of the rapidly evolving AI security market. The expanded solution addresses the urgent need for organizations to mitigate AI data security risks while harnessing the transformative potential of workforce AI use.

New capabilities include:

AI data access summary in Nudge Security

AI Conversation Monitoring: Detect sensitive data shared via file uploads and conversations with AI chatbots including ChatGPT, Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, and Perplexity

Detect sensitive data shared via file uploads and conversations with AI chatbots including ChatGPT, Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, and Perplexity Policy Enforcement via the Browser: Delivery of guardrails to employees as they interact with AI tools to educate and enforce the organization's acceptable use policy

Delivery of guardrails to employees as they interact with AI tools to educate and enforce the organization's acceptable use policy AI Usage Monitoring: See trends of Daily Active Users (DAUs) by department, individual user, and specific AI tools (approved or unsanctioned) to quickly respond to business needs and potential risks

See trends of Daily Active Users (DAUs) by department, individual user, and specific AI tools (approved or unsanctioned) to quickly respond to business needs and potential risks Risky Integration Detection: Automated surfacing of data-sharing integrations and OAuth/API grants that provide AI tools access to sensitive corporate data

Automated surfacing of data-sharing integrations and OAuth/API grants that provide AI tools access to sensitive corporate data Data Training Policy Summaries: Condensed summaries of AI and SaaS vendors' data training policies that surface how each vendor uses, retains, and handles data

Condensed summaries of AI and SaaS vendors' data training policies that surface how each vendor uses, retains, and handles data Playbooks to Scale Ongoing Governance: Automated workflows simplify tracking Acceptable Use Policy (AUP) acknowledgements, revoking risky data-sharing permissions, orchestrating account removals, and more

These capabilities extend and enhance the foundational AI security and governance capabilities that have been part of Nudge Security since 2023, including Day One discovery of all AI apps, users, and integrations; visibility of AI dependencies in the SaaS supply chain; and security profiles for thousands of AI providers. Nudge Security enables customers to accelerate AI innovation while maintaining robust security controls and policy compliance.

"As part of Notion's commitment to secure AI adoption, we've built a governance framework that requires visibility into the tools our teams explore. Nudge Security provides this visibility and gives our compliance and legal teams aggregated data on emerging AI tools, which we then evaluate against our established privacy, security, and compliance requirements," said JJ Macias , IT Systems Engineering Manager at Notion.

AI Risks Extend Across the SaaS Ecosystem

The explosion of AI, particularly AI embedded throughout the SaaS ecosystem, has introduced unprecedented security challenges as organizations now grapple with hundreds of AI-enabled applications, complex networks of integrations, and non-human identities with access to sensitive data across their environment.

AI usage data from Nudge Security finds:

Over 1,500 unique AI tools discovered across a variety of organizations

An average of 39 unique AI tools per organization

More than 50% of SaaS apps have a major LLM provider in their data subprocessor list

An average of 70 OAuth grants per employee, many of which enable data sharing

Nudge Security is the only AI security solution that provides comprehensive visibility and control across the entire SaaS ecosystem—not just pure-play AI tools. This holistic approach addresses the reality that AI data security risks exist wherever AI touches the SaaS ecosystem—from AI-powered features in productivity apps to MCP server integrations that create direct pipelines to AI models, to the persistent OAuth grants that allow continuous data access long after they're initially authorized.

"The risk isn't just in the AI tool itself – it's in the access pathways employees create without considering the security implications," said Jaime Blasco, CTO and co-founder of Nudge Security. "A single OAuth grant can give an AI vendor continuous access to your organization's most sensitive data. Nudge Security makes these integrations visible and manageable for the first time."

What truly sets Nudge Security apart is their recognition that AI risks are fundamentally introduced by people—the employees who create AI agents, enable OAuth grants between apps, create API connections for MCP servers, and adopt AI-powered features within other SaaS solutions. With this understanding, Nudge Security has built a solution that engages the workforce as active participants in the governance process and delivers guardrails at the point of risk—when and where employees make decisions that impact the security posture of their organization.

Free Shadow AI Inventory

Nudge Security's free trial provides a complete AI inventory within hours of trial activation. The inventory includes all AI apps, accounts, integrations, and supply chain dependencies, even those introduced before the Nudge Security trial was activated. The trial is self-service with no credit card or sales conversation required. Get started here .

About Nudge Security

Nudge Security delivers SaaS and AI security governance at the Workforce Edge—where employees make thousands of technology decisions daily. Our automated, policy-driven guardrails reach employees when and where they work, enabling rapid technology adoption while minimizing risk and sprawl. Through unrivaled discovery capabilities, AI-driven risk insights, and behavioral science-based engagement, we make security a natural part of how modern work gets done rather than an obstacle to innovation. Nudge Security was founded in 2021 by Russell Spitler and Jaime Blasco and is backed by Cerberus Ventures, Ballistic Ventures, Forgepoint Capital, and Squadra Ventures.

Learn more at www.nudgesecurity.com and follow Nudge Security on LinkedIn , Reddit , X , BlueSky , and Instagram .

