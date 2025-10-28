nuEra Wraps Up Fifth Annual "Doobies for Boobies" Fundraiser Supporting Gilda's Club

Illinois Cannabis Community Unites to Raise Awareness and Funds During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- nuEra Cannabis proudly wrapped up its fifth annual "Doobies for Boobies" fundraiser, continuing its tradition of supporting Gilda's Club during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This statewide campaign brought together nuEra customers, staff, and communities across Illinois to raise funds and awareness for individuals and families impacted by cancer.

From October 1–19, nuEra locations invited customers to contribute through in-store donations and limited-edition fundraiser merchandise, with all proceeds benefiting Gilda's Club—a nonprofit organization that provides free emotional, educational, and social support for those affected by cancer.

Supporting a Legacy of Hope and Community

Named in honor of comedian Gilda Radner, Gilda's Club continues her legacy of humor, strength, and compassion. Their programs—ranging from support groups and counseling to workshops and community events—create a vital lifeline for thousands of people each year navigating the challenges of cancer.

"Every October, we're reminded that cannabis culture isn't just about products—it's about people," said a nuEra Cannabis representative. "Our Doobies for Boobies fundraiser has become a meaningful tradition, allowing us to give back while spreading awareness in a fun and heartfelt way."

How the Community Showed Support

Customers across Illinois contributed in multiple ways, including:

Donating directly at the register at all nuEra dispensaries





at all nuEra dispensaries Purchasing exclusive Doobies for Boobies bracelets , with proceeds donated to Gilda's Club





, with proceeds donated to Gilda's Club Buying limited-edition nuEra BCA Croc Charms to wear their support with pride

The campaign once again demonstrated the compassion and unity of the Illinois cannabis community—each donation helping fund critical programs and services for patients, survivors, families, and friends.

Continuing the Mission

nuEra remains committed to using its platform to uplift and support those in need. Through ongoing partnerships and cause-based initiatives, nuEra strives to make a positive difference beyond the dispensary walls—one community effort at a time.

