nuEra Cannabis Chicago Southland Is Now Open -- Green Wednesday Deals Start This Week, Grand Opening Event Coming Next Week

CHICAGO SOUTHLAND, Ill., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- nuEra Cannabis is excited to announce that its newest Illinois dispensary, nuEra Chicago Southland, is officially open at 16950 S Halsted Street. The modern, customer-focused dispensary is now welcoming shoppers seven days a week with a full menu of curated cannabis products and knowledgeable, state-certified budtenders ready to help.

nuEra Cannabis

Located just east of the I-294 / I-57 interchange and a two minute drive from the Wind Creek casino, the store offers convenient access, free parking and nearby service from Pace Bus Route 350. Customers can shop in-store or place orders online for quick pickup. Payments are accepted via cash, debit, and Jane Pay, with an ATM on-site.

Green Wednesday Deals — Happening This Week Only

To celebrate the store's opening, nuEra is kicking off a full lineup of Green Wednesday & Black Friday specials including:

60% OFF ALL CRESCO Brand products: High Supply, Cresco, Kiva, Good News, Mindy's, FloraCal, Wonder & more!





High Supply, Cresco, Kiva, Good News, Mindy's, FloraCal, Wonder & more! 50% OFF ALL REVOLUTION Brand products: Tales & Travels, Revolution





Tales & Travels, Revolution 25% Off ALL ACCESSORIES





UP to 40% off a huge selection of popular brands: Midweek Friday, Redemption Botanicals Brand, The Botanist, Savvy, Daze Off, Ozone, Dogwalkers, Ogeez Gummies, JOOS, ROVE Brand Products, Journeyman Drinks, Elevate & more!





Midweek Friday, Redemption Botanicals Brand, The Botanist, Savvy, Daze Off, Ozone, Dogwalkers, Ogeez Gummies, JOOS, ROVE Brand Products, Journeyman Drinks, Elevate & more! PLUS ENTER TO WIN EPIC PRIZES DURING OUR IN-STORE DANKSGIVING RAFFLE

These limited-time offers run Wednesday and Friday, giving shoppers the perfect opportunity to stock up before Thanksgiving weekend. Visit your nearest nuEra dispensary for full details, location based promotions, new product drops and to experience the best Danksgiving Deals:

All deals are valid while supplies last and may vary by location.

Grand Opening Event — Next Week

While doors are now open, nuEra Chicago Southland will be celebrating in a big way next week with its official Grand Opening Event on December 4th from 11am - 1pm featuring:

Ribbon cutting with local Harvey political officials





Grand Opening giveaway: Chance to win "The Gamer" gift set from Rove Cannabis - A Nintendo Switch, 55" TV, and a case of Energy Drinks, estimated value of $750.00. (no purchase necessary)

Exclusive day-of promotions featuring: Up to 40% off top brands Double rewards points on purchases for customers that join the Rewards program

Free limited edition posters signed by Harvey, based mural artist Amoz Wright





Selection of free snacks from nearby award-winning barbecue restaurant Sanders BBQ Supply





On-site brand activations by Illinois' top Cannabis companies





More details to be announced

About the Chicago Southland Location

nuEra Chicago Southland features a curated selection of flower, vapes, edibles, concentrates, tinctures, pre-rolls, topicals, and accessories from licensed Illinois cultivators. All products are independently lab-tested, with Certificates of Analysis (COAs) easily accessible online and via in-store QR codes.

The store is designed to offer a welcoming experience for both new and experienced consumers, with a team trained to provide personalized recommendations and responsible-use guidance.

Store Hours:

Mon–Sat: 9:00 AM – 8:00 PM





9:00 AM – 8:00 PM Sun: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Address: 16950 S Halsted St, Chicago Southland, IL 60426

Order Online: nueracannabis.com

