nugs Unveils December Lineup Featuring Goosemas PPVs, Billy Strings, and Major Archive Releases

Featuring exclusive PPVs, fan-favorite livestreams, and newly expanded archives from some of the most influential artists in live music

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- nugs, the leading platform for live music streaming, launches a high-energy December slate featuring Goosemas Pay-Per-Views (PPVs), a full week of Billy Strings tour dates, new livestreams, and a wave of archival releases from major artists.

Coinciding with its biggest annual promotion, offering a full year of All Access for $99.99 through January 5, fans can stream every winter highlight from anywhere and unlock thousands of exclusive concerts, recordings, and videos throughout the year.

Goosemas PPVs Anchor December on nugs

Goosemas returns December 12 and 13, with a two-night themed holiday concert experience from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island, streaming live as PPVs exclusively on nugs. Pay-per-view passes are available in 4K or HD, including discounted two-night bundles. Additionally, new fans to nugs can choose the 'Buy & Subscribe' option to get one night's livestream for free, plus a full year of nugs All Access at 50% off.

Billy Strings Live This Week: Tulsa, Fort Worth & Austin

Billy Strings gears up for tour finales with a powerful four-show stretch, all streaming live exclusively on nugs. From the opener in Tulsa to the climactic two-night tour finale in Austin, fans can follow every moment as Billy closes out one of his most celebrated runs of the year.

Tulsa, OK — December 10

Fort Worth, TX — December 12

Austin, TX — December 13 & 14

With every stop of the tour streaming live on nugs, fans everywhere can experience the full arc of Billy's closing performances in real time.

December Livestream Highlights

Beyond Billy Strings' finale week, nugs' December livestream lineup features a wide mix of fan favorites. A diverse run of shows from The Disco Biscuits to Matisyahu will fill out the month's schedule, with highly anticipated New Year's programming to be announced soon.

Recent standout performances are also still available for replay, including Daniel Donato's Cosmic Christmas, four nights of Portugal. The Man's Denali Tour, Trey Anastasio's Beacon Jams Fifth Anniversary Shows, and more.

Major Archive Releases Now Streaming on nugs

nugs expands its archival library this month with rare performances, full tour runs and historic recordings newly added from legendary artists. Highlights include:

Bruce Springsteen New First Friday updates continue the Live Archive Series Latest addition includes May 18, 2013 — Turku, Finland The annual Christmas archive release to come.

The White Stripes Third Man Thursday adds the band's final three hometown shows Recorded live at Detroit's Masonic Temple

The Allman Brothers Band All 11 shows from the 2013 Beacon Theatre run are now available More from the 2013 Summer Tour to come.

Peter Gabriel Three Encore Series recordings from the 2012 North American tour added

King Crimson 19 shows from the 2003 Power to Believe European tour now streaming



New Tour Audio: Fresh Drops from Top Artists

Fans can dive into newly added tour recordings from leading touring artists including Metallica, Widespread Panic, Blues Traveler, and Santana, with additional releases arriving throughout the month.

Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) Highlights Streaming Now

Fans can explore a growing collection of premium long-form releases including:

Trey Anastasio The Beacon Jams seven-night 2020 run

Select songs from Metallica's M72 World Tour in Australia and New Zealand

Hulaween sets from Goose and The String Cheese Incident

Blues Traveler Live at The Ryman 2025

For more information on nugs and to sign up for $99.99 holiday promo, please visit nugs.net .

ABOUT NUGS

nugs is the premier destination for concert livestreams, on-demand concert video, and high-quality audio. Providing fans with access to their favorite artists, nugs.net makes it easy to experience the energy and excitement of live music from anywhere.

Founded in 1997 as a fan site for sharing concert recordings, nugs has grown into the leading live music service for today's top touring acts. Partnering with legendary artists such as Bruce Springsteen, Dead & Company, Pearl Jam, and Metallica, as well as fast-rising favorites like Billy Strings, Goose, and Johnny Blue Skies, nugs offers unparalleled access to official concert recordings and livestreams, bringing the magic of live music straight to fans around the globe.

