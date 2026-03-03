NuHarbor and WEI Forge Strategic Partnership to Expand Cybersecurity Services to IT Clients

COLCHESTER, Vt., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NuHarbor Security, a trusted managed security provider dedicated to serving the public sector, today announced a strategic partnership with WEI, an award-winning global IT solutions provider. The partnership combines security architecture expertise and operational cybersecurity services to help organizations translate technology investments into measurable risk reduction.

The partnership addresses a growing need among organizations that have invested in security technologies but require expert support to operate, monitor, and mature them effectively. Through this collaboration, WEI will augment its risk-based security architecture and deployment expertise with NuHarbor's cybersecurity services. NuHarbor services include 24/7 security operations center (SOC) support, managed detection and response, threat hunting, incident response, gap and risk assessments, and strategic advisory across areas such as Zero Trust and cloud security.

"This partnership allows us to better meet the full set of requirements our clients face as their security programs evolve," said Tim Devlin, Chief Revenue Officer at NuHarbor Security. "WEI brings deep experience in the technologies that underpin modern environments and we bring the services that help organizations strengthen defenses and reduce operational strain. Together, we better support organizations that are actively working to reduce risk and build security programs that hold up in the real world."

WEI's focus on SOC modernization is driven by their deep expertise across the SOC technology stack and their commitment to staying ahead of industry trends. Their partnership with NuHarbor further strengthens their ability to guide customers successfully through this transformation.

"IT security leaders are under pressure to prove that cyber investments reduce risk," said Todd Humphreys, Go-To-Market Leader for WEI Cybersecurity. "This partnership ensures security platforms are architected, validated, and operated with the discipline required to withstand real-world threats and regulatory scrutiny."

With cyber risk continuing to rise across sectors such as government, education, healthcare, and utilities, organizations increasingly require partners that can bridge the gap between technology implementation and ongoing security operations. The NuHarbor–WEI partnership enables clients to leverage the powerful combination of both.

Learn more about NuHarbor's services and WEI's cybersecurity offerings.

About NuHarbor Security

NuHarbor is a 100% U.S.-based cybersecurity firm specializing in state and local government, higher education, healthcare, and infrastructure. Founded by a former CISO, the company was built to deliver practical, partnership-driven security programs tailored to the needs of public sector organizations.

NuHarbor's practitioner-led team provides 24/7 security operations, compliance advisory, penetration testing, and strategic consulting services designed around each client's risk, maturity, and mission. The firm transforms data across security domains into clear, actionable improvements that reduce risk and strengthen the systems communities rely on.

For more information about NuHarbor Security and its leadership team, nuharborsecurity.com.

About WEI

WEI is an innovative, full-service, customer-centric IT solution provider. It is an expert in business technology improvement, helping clients optimize their technological environments and work efficiently. WEI works with clients to understand goals, integrate strategy with technology solutions, and leverage their current IT environment into one company-wide model to increase utilization and efficiency around their unique business processes.

WEI's clients benefit from a strong focus on customer satisfaction and attention to detail. They combine cutting-edge technology with architectural design, value-added services, onsite training, integration, testing labs, and a commitment to quality. From solution design through implementation, WEI's sales and technical team remains focused on providing unwavering support throughout a project. Learn more at wei.com.

