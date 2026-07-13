nuHarbor Introduces New Brand to Reflect Its Evolution as a National Cybersecurity Partner

COLCHESTER, Vt., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- nuHarbor today announced the launch of a new brand identity that marks the company's evolution from a regional cybersecurity provider to a trusted national cybersecurity partner.

Trusted by more than 500 organizations and helping protect approximately one-third of the U.S. population through its work with state and local governments, nuHarbor's refreshed brand reflects the expertise, guidance, and people-first culture that have defined the company throughout its growth.

The rebrand includes a refreshed visual identity, updated messaging, a new website at www.nuharbor.com, and a simplified company name, changing from NuHarbor Security to nuHarbor. The updated identity reflects the company's expanded capabilities, national reach, and continued investment in helping organizations reduce cyber risk.

"Our new brand gives us a modern look that reflects the company we've become," said Alyssa Fox, Vice President of Marketing at nuHarbor. "It better represents our expertise, the work we do, and the direction we're headed."

The refreshed brand reinforces nuHarbor's commitment to public sector organizations and the outcomes they value most: reducing cyber risk, strengthening resilience, and protecting the critical services their communities depend on.

"A great brand should reflect the company behind it," said Justin Fimlaid, Founder and CEO of nuHarbor. "Our business has evolved significantly over the past several years, and this new identity reflects both how far we've come and where we're headed. While our look has changed, our commitment to helping clients navigate cybersecurity with confidence remains exactly the same."

About nuHarbor

NuHarbor is a U.S.-based cybersecurity firm trusted by public sector and critical infrastructure organizations nationwide. Founded by a former CISO, our practitioner-led team delivers continuous security operations, compliance, testing, and strategic consulting tailored to our clients' needs. We turn complex security data into clear, actionable improvements that reduce risk and strengthen the systems that communities rely on every day. Learn more at nuharbor.com.

SOURCE NuHarbor Security, Inc