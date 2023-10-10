Nuivio Ventures Inc. onboards former KPMG exec Basant Venugopal as CFO

News provided by

Nuivio Ventures Inc.

10 Oct, 2023, 07:00 ET

To enable portfolio expansion, global growth and fund raise

NEW YORK and BENGALURU, India, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuivio Ventures Inc., a US-based tech venture builder, has onboarded Basant "Baz" Venugopal as its Partner and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Baz will assume a pivotal role in shaping Nuivio's financial management and driving fundraising initiatives to support Nuivio's startup studio model of ideating, building and scaling up promising startups, fostering their growth and success.

Continue Reading
Basant "Baz" Venugopal, Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Basant "Baz" Venugopal, Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Baz comes to Nuivio with significant financial and leadership experience in the startup and venture capital industry, previously serving KPMG and EY in deal and business advisory teams. He had successfully launched and managed a North America based capital advisory firm wherein he had raised capital of over USD 350 million over the last 5 years for startup and midcap clients. He has led and delivered on finance transformation and has a proven track record of finance control, risk and compliance, fund raise and M&A.

This appointment reflects Nuivio's commitment to strengthen its leadership team to support its portfolio companies. Nuivio's current portfolio companies include Ignitho, a successful AI & Digital Engineering services company; Piqual, a B2B sales lead generation SaaS platform and Talentou, an AI-driven talent scouting SaaS platform. The venture-builder has been bootstrapped thus far and is planning a potential pre-Series A fund raise of USD 7-8 million by mid-2024.

Commenting on Baz's appointment, Joseph Olassa, CEO of Nuivio Ventures, said, "We are thrilled to have Baz Venugopal join our leadership team. His financial acumen and commitment to disciplined financial management align perfectly with Nuivio's mission to create value for our investors and portfolio companies. Nuivio Ventures has been growing its portfolio through internal revenue accruals and Baz's experience will enable us to raise external capital by showcasing Nuivio as a great investment opportunity to potential investors."

Scott Nugent, CCO at Nuivio, stated, "Baz's appointment underscores our dedication to building a strategic portfolio of AI companies with streamlined financial management. Nuivio is firmly committed to creating sustainable value for our stakeholders, and Baz will play a central role in achieving this goal."

Baz Venugopal shared his excitement about joining Nuivio Ventures, "I'm excited to be part of Nuivio and its commitment to creating value for entrepreneurs and investors. Nuivio provides me with a unique platform and opportunity to build a strong foundation for its growth, innovation and impact in the startup community. I look forward to leading the financial management and fundraising efforts that will support our portfolio companies and drive returns for our investors."

About Nuivio Ventures Inc.:

Nuivio Ventures is led by industry leaders from top-tier technology companies, and brings together an ecosystem of innovative enterprises, early-stage investors, and dedicated entrepreneurial professionals to build AI enabled technology companies. For more information, visit www.nuivio.com.

Enquiries:

Nuivio Ventures: +1 866 628 8776 
Email: [email protected] 

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2242867/Nuivio_CFO.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2242868/Nuivio_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Nuivio Ventures Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.