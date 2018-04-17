Nuix Unveils a Lean-in Approach to Managing Cybersecurity Risk at RSA USA 2018

"Traditional endpoint solutions aren't effective in anticipating and responding to attacks in real time and certainly aren't nimble enough to adapt to the evolving security landscape," said Stuart Clarke, Security and Intelligence Solution Head. "We deliver a proactive approach that doesn't require a doctorate to operate and gives back control to customers."

By collecting and acting on real-time user, system, and network behaviors, Nuix Adaptive Security reduces the time it takes to detect an attack; accelerates recovery time; easily adapts to changing environments, regulations and attack vectors; and ultimately stops incidents in their tracks. With Nuix Adaptive Security, customers can:

Detect and block threats in real time (at chip speed)

Investigate attacks within minutes

Strike back against attackers by killing processes, isolating hosts, or implementing deception

Automate response actions to stop data exfiltration and lateral movement.

"We're excited to deliver an approach that puts the power to manage risk back in our customers' hands," said Ethan Treese, CEO Americas. "Adding these capabilities is a natural extension of our Nuix platform, which now covers the entire investigation lifecycle."

Just 15 Hours

Did you know that most hackers can breach a target organization's defenses, identify critical data, and exfiltrate it within 15 hours? Download Nuix's recently released 2018 Black Report to get a unique and much needed perspective on the security landscape, directly from the mouths of professional hackers.

Come by booth #335 South to learn more, see a demo of Nuix's Security & Intelligence software, and register for a chance to win a DJI Phantom 3 Professional Quadcopter.

About Nuix

Nuix (www.nuix.com) understands the DNA of data at enormous scale. Our software pinpoints the critical information organizations need to anticipate, detect, and act on cybersecurity, risk, and compliance threats. Our intuitive platform identifies hidden connections between people, objects, locations, and events – providing real-time clarity, control, and efficiency to uncover the key facts and their context.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuix-unveils-a-lean-in-approach-to-managing-cybersecurity-risk-at-rsa-usa-2018-300631088.html

SOURCE Nuix

Related Links

http://www.nuix.com

