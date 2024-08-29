NULASTIN® Invites You to Take the Hairbrush Challenge!

Take the #HairBrushChallenge with NULASTIN®! Post this

Hair loss is very common and affects most people at some point in their lives; in fact, about 80% of men and 50% of women will experience it. It's normal to lose about 50 to 100 hairs per day as part of the natural hair growth cycle. This shedding is usually not noticeable because new hair is growing in at the same time. However, excessive hair shedding can occur due to various factors, including stress, hormonal changes (such as those experienced with postpartum or menopause), nutritional deficiencies and environmental factors, to name a few.

NULASTIN Vibrant Scalp Treatment is powered by Elastaplex® Technology, a proprietary blend of biodesigned proteins and signal peptides, precisely crafted to boost elastin levels—the protein that keeps hair anchored in place. This breakthrough technology helps to minimize fallout and premature shedding by replenishing elastin and fortifying follicles at the root, allowing hair to appear visibly thicker and fuller.

Join us in spreading the word about hair loss and reducing excessive shedding by starting the #HairBrushChallenge today!

About NULASTIN®

Founded in 2016 by award-winning media personality and professional athlete Leah Garcia, NULASTIN® is dedicated to providing innovative hair and skincare solutions that promote health and beauty. With a focus on scientific research and high-quality ingredients, NULASTIN's products are designed to deliver real results and help individuals feel confident in their skin.

