NuLink, Powered by WOW! Internet, Restores Services for More Than 90% of Newnan Customers

NEWNAN, Ga., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), operating as NuLink in Newnan, Georgia, today announced more than 90 percent of its network is back online after sustaining significant damage from last week's tornado.

NuLink engineers and field technicians are working around the clock to restore service to the remaining affected areas in Newnan. Service has been restored for customers east of Jackson Street and those east of Greenville Street. Restoration efforts continue for customers west of Jackson and Greenville streets.

"We know how important having access to the internet is, especially in the midst of an ongoing pandemic coupled with a devastating natural disaster," said Tangi White, director of operations at WOW!. "Our teams are on the ground right now working to repair the remainder of the damage caused by the tornado. We are hopeful services will be restored completely to all customers in the very near future."

NuLink, powered by WOW! Internet, has made free community WiFi hotspots available in strategic locations in Newnan to help residents connect with critical services, like filing insurance claims, work, school and friends and family. The free community WiFi hotspots can be found at the following locations:

Bridging the Gap (BTG) - 19 1st Ave, Newnan

19 1st Ave, Newnan CEC Education Center - 160 MLK Jr. Dr., Newnan

160 MLK Jr. Dr., Newnan Newnan Chamber of Commerce - 23 Bullsboro Dr., Newnan

23 Bullsboro Dr., Newnan Wesley Street Gym-Lynch Park - 77 Wesley St., Newnan

The best way for customers to get the latest information on the outages is to visit NuLink's service outage update page at NuLink.com.

NuLink is required by law to follow all emergency management procedures and evacuation mandates issued by the state; however, all storm-related repairs will be prioritized and resolved, as soon as it is safe for NuLink engineers to do so.

