Numa Introduces the First Voice AI with a Smart Inbox That Understands Every Customer Conversation for Dealerships

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Numa , the leading AI platform for dealership customer operations, today announced the launch of the industry's first Voice AI-powered Smart Inbox. This breakthrough enables dealership teams to understand every customer call and message with contextual history while allowing Voice AI Agents to collaborate with service advisors, business development center (BDC) representatives, and parts teams in real time.

While other "voice AI" products handle calls in isolation, Numa's Smart Inbox uses Voice AI Agents to analyze conversations within a shared inbox containing customer history, prior messages, service updates, and team notes. This allows the system to understand the purpose of every call, respond with intelligence, and seamlessly loop in the right human team member at the right moment.

"A phone-only AI solution is incomplete," said Tasso Roumeliotis, CEO and Co-Founder of Numa. "Dealerships don't just need calls answered, they need context, coordination, and accountability across service advisors, BDC, and parts. Numa's Smart Inbox makes Voice AI actually useful inside the dealership."

That impact is reflected in how dealership leaders describe the day-to-day value of Numa in their operations. For leaders like Sherry Thomas, HR and Shared Services Director at New Century Autos, Numa's Voice AI-Powered Smart Inbox turns day-to-day operations and crucial customer communications into clear, actionable context for her team.

"With Numa, we can effortlessly categorize conversations into different groups such as escalations, needs a reply, status updates, and more, streamlining my ability to navigate through conversations," said Thomas. "As a manager, I no longer need to delve into the entirety of a conversation to understand the nature of a complaint or customer inquiry. A quick scan through the auto-labeled conversation and reading the AI-generated summary provides me with a concise overview of the call. It's a significant time saver and simplifies the coaching process for my team."

How Numa's Voice AI with Smart Inbox Works

Understands the Customer:

Sees the full customer story — call history, text threads, RO and DMS context, prior advisor notes, and appointment details — so AI knows why the customer is reaching out and what needs to happen next.

Coordinates Across Multiple Teams:

Assigns follow-ups, routes tasks, and connects Service Advisors, BDC, and Parts inside one shared Inbox so everyone works from the same real-time customer thread.

Brings Humans in When Needed:

Flags emotion, detects heat cases, and alerts advisors or managers immediately when a complex or sensitive situation requires a human touch.

Provides Manager Visibility:

Shows real-time responsiveness, tone, sentiment, escalations, and follow-up accountability so leaders can coach and intervene before CSI or customer experience is at risk.

Empowers the Entire Team Through Mobile:

Numa's full-featured mobile app gives service advisors, BDC reps, parts staff, and managers the exact same Smart Inbox and AI capabilities on their phones — letting them respond, update, and manage conversations from the lane, the shop floor, or anywhere in the dealership.

This eliminates missed calls, delayed callbacks, and "I'll get to it when I'm back at my desk" bottlenecks, dramatically improving speed, efficiency, and CSI.

With Numa, dealerships see:

100% call coverage

Faster customer replies

Reduced service department chaos

Higher CSI and retention

Less workload stress on service advisors

Numa already powers customer and operation communication at 1,000+ dealerships, including partners and approved vendor integrations with Stellantis, GM, BMW, and more.

Numa is the leading AI platform for automotive dealerships. Built with advanced AI agents that run every customer conversation and operation, Numa gives dealerships real-time visibility into performance while automating the work that drives revenue and customer satisfaction. Trusted by over 1,000 dealerships across the U.S. and Canada, Numa is based in Silicon Valley and founded by the team behind Location Labs. The company has raised $55 million from Google, Costanoa, Mitsui, and Threshold Ventures.

