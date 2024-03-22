NumbersUSA Takes Montana Lawmakers to Visit U.S.-Mexico Border

ARLINGTON, Va., March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, a group of Montana state lawmakers visited the U.S.-Mexico border with NumbersUSA , the nation's largest grassroots organization focused solely on immigration.

During the two-day trip, Rep. Steve Gunderson (R-1), Rep. Steven Galloway (R-24), Rep. Lola Sheldon-Galloway (R-22), Rep. Braxton Mitchell (R-3), and candidate Jason Gunderson (R-58) toured the Yuma, El Centro, and San Diego border sectors with Andrew Good, NumbersUSA's Director of State Government Relations, and saw the extent of the crisis.

"The Biden administration's lax border policies have empowered drug cartels and created a new kind of slavery," reported Rep. Lola Sheldon-Galloway. "Illegal immigrants spend years paying off their debt to the smugglers who brought them."

Montana's visiting legislators saw plenty of illegal entries. "We encountered almost 100 migrants crossing in one group," marveled Rep. Steven Galloway. "They had clean clothes and shoes and couldn't have walked far. It's ridiculous how easy this administration has made illegal entry into our country. This group was the second that day, with another expected shortly."

"I'd hoped things at the border weren't as bad as the clips I've seen suggest," Rep. Mitchell admitted. "But the reality is, we're in a full-blown crisis. We need to shut down the southern border and build the wall immediately."

Given what they've seen, Montana lawmakers are eager to pursue policies that'd eliminate illegal immigration -- as soon as their 2025 legislative session begins.

"After seeing the situation firsthand, I can't imagine how our southern border has become so porous," concluded Rep. Steve Gunderson. "The same goes for Montana's northern border with Canada. Our immigration policies need to be seriously overhauled."

"Border Patrol is doing a great job," added Jason Gunderson. "They're doing enforcement. They're doing humanitarian work. But the system they're working inside is broken. It's really unfair to them. We need to fix that."

"Every state is effectively a border state," agreed Andrew Good. "It's up to Montana to ensure Big Sky Country doesn't become the next hot spot for illegal migration."

