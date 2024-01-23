NumberUSA Launches Network With French, Israeli, Hungarian Partners

News provided by

NumbersUSA

23 Jan, 2024, 08:47 ET

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NumbersUSA, the nation's largest advocacy group focused solely on immigration, recently launched the International Network for Immigration Research (INIR) alongside French, Israeli, and Hungarian partner institutions.

"Across the developed world, policymakers too often emphasize the benefits of mass migration, while ignoring long-term economic and national security considerations," said Eric Ruark, Director of Research and Public Relations at NumbersUSA. "The International Network for Immigration Research will help cultivate a more balanced understanding of both the benefits and drawbacks of migration among policymakers and the public at large."

Signers of the INIR's founding document include Eric Ruark of NumbersUSA; Viktor Marsai, Director of Hungary's Migration Research Institute; Yonatan Jakubowicz, Founder of the Israeli Immigration Policy Center; Mark Krikorian, Director of the Center for Immigration Studies; and Nicolas Monti, Co-Founder of France's Observatoire de l'immigration et de la démographie.

Through conferences and workshops, the INIR will examine how immigration impacts origin countries, transit countries, and destination countries. The INIR will publish a semi-annual English language, peer-reviewed journal on immigration studies. Members will also pursue joint research on topics related to transnational migration.

"Sovereign nations have the right to pursue and enforce their chosen immigration policies," said Eric Ruark. "Through international cooperation, we can pursue a more pragmatic, data-based, coordinated approach to the global phenomenon of migration."

To request an interview with Eric, please contact Emeline McClellan at (202) 970-9742 or [email protected].

About NumbersUSA

NumbersUSA supports a balanced immigration system that welcomes the spouses and minor children of U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents, is responsive to acute refugee crises, attracts those with extraordinary ability and talents, addresses temporary labor shortages, protects the most vulnerable, and is enforced. NumbersUSA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that believes better immigration policy is possible. Focused exclusively on immigration reform, NumbersUSA is America's largest single-issue advocacy group with over 8 million grassroots members and supporters spread across every congressional district. Founded solely by Roy Beck in 1996 to promote civil debate on the immigration recommendations of the U.S. Commission on Immigration Reform -- chaired by civil rights icon Barbara Jordan -- NumbersUSA continues to advocate for sensible immigration policies that ensure Americans' safety, promote economic fairness, while conserving the environment and quality of life.

SOURCE NumbersUSA

Also from this source

NumbersUSA Highlights E-Verify at 2023 National Conference of State Legislatures Legislative Summit

NumbersUSA Highlights E-Verify at 2023 National Conference of State Legislatures Legislative Summit

Following Florida's recent law making E-Verify mandatory for employers of 25 employees or more, E-Verify was highlighted as a rapidly emerging issue...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Not For Profit

Image1

Domestic Policy

Image1

Foreign Policy & International Affairs

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.