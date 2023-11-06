Numerade Announces Free Access to AI-Powered Online STEM Learning Platform for All LAUSD K-12 Students and Teachers

Los Angeles-based edtech company is giving back to community to bridge pandemic-related learning gaps

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Numerade , the AI-powered online STEM learning platform, announced the company is offering a free year of access to its Numerade Plus subscription to all Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) K-12 students and teachers. With Numerade Plus, students and teachers will have access to a full suite of education features, including over 100 million textbook video solutions, expert-verified answers, full-length video courses, custom quizzes, unlimited "Ask an Expert" questions, and an AI chatbot tutor powered by GPT-4.

The initiative comes as downstream effects from pandemic-related learning losses continue to manifest. In fact, recent data from the state found that most California students don't meet grade-level standards in math and reading. And historically, supplemental learning materials and tutoring haven't been accessible to all students – nearly 1 in 5 upper-income families can afford to hire a private tutor, while only 7% of middle and low-income families can. As an LA-based company, Numerade is giving back to its community to help bridge this divide and reduce barriers by offering its premium features for free.

"This is a personal initiative for me, as Numerade was born from my own experience growing up in LA and seeing education inequity firsthand," said Nhon Ma, CEO and co-founder of Numerade. "I believe that everyone deserves a quality education, regardless of their background. Numerade is my way of giving back and helping level the playing field – we're proud to help support our community and give students opportunities and resources that they may not have otherwise."

All teachers within the LAUSD will also have free access to Numerade Plus so they can incorporate Numerade's trusted educational content into their instruction to reinforce the topics covered throughout the year. Numerade Plus can also help them save time with lesson plans, quizzes and even grading assignments.

To enroll in 12 months of free Numerade Plus, students and teachers can visit www.numerade.com/lausd and use their LAUSD email address to enroll between now and December 31, 2023.

About Numerade

Numerade is a generative AI online learning platform that drives deep learning and understanding in STEM education. Our mission is to instill honest excitement in STEM among students and reignite educators' passion for teaching. This is achieved through advanced AI technology that prioritizes engaging and interactive education, extensive comprehension, and high rates of accuracy. We are dedicated to making education more accessible by giving instructors the tools they need to share their knowledge and understanding with students everywhere.

Contact: numerade@missionnorth.com

SOURCE Numerade