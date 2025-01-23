Numeric Appoints Chris Canoles, EY Veteran, as Head of Strategy

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Numeric , the leading close automation software for high-growth companies, is pleased to announce the addition of Chris Canoles as Head of Strategy. With over two decades of experience in high-growth SaaS environments as an audit partner, Canoles will focus on both helping Numeric's clients advance their IPO readiness and partner with Numeric's product and sales teams as the company scales.

Prior to joining Numeric, Canoles spent 20 years at EY, where he was an audit partner specializing in supporting high-growth SaaS companies through critical milestones, including IPOs. His work included advising companies like Okta and Dropbox on their journeys to going public—many of the same types of businesses that Numeric supports.

"At EY, I was fortunate to work alongside passionate founders and their teams as they were solving big problems. From my first interactions with Numeric, I saw that same energy—combined with a transformational approach to accounting," said Canoles.

"Excellence in accounting requires strong people, processes, and systems. Numeric has built the system for leading accounting teams, and I'm excited to contribute by advising both Numeric and our customers on the second two: building the right people and processes."

Numeric has rapidly become the preferred choice for high-growth companies seeking IPO readiness, with clients including OpenAI, Brex, and Plaid. Canoles' joining comes at a pivotal time as the company continues to expand its capabilities and support a larger roster of public companies.

"As an auditor, the majority of your job involves an examination of what has already occurred - looking into the past. Now, flipping that lens, I have the opportunity to help Numeric scale and propel accounting teams into the future," added Canoles.

Parker Gilbert, CEO of Numeric, commented on Canoles' appointment: "Chris brings a wealth of experience in guiding companies through complex financial transitions. His deep understanding of the IPO landscape and passion for process design will be invaluable as Numeric enters the next chapter of our growth."

Canoles' arrival is the latest in a series of other key leadership moves at Numeric. Eli Geschwind has transitioned into a Head of Solutions role, and Brandon Boyle has joined as VP of Sales in September of 2024, bringing his experience leading sales teams at Brex and Gusto.

With these additions, Numeric continues its mission to transform the role of the accounting function from one of executing on manual, repetitive work to instead acting as a strategic partner across the business.

