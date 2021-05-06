Numerica announces new Fort Collins facility purchase to support growth

FORT COLLINS, Colo., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Numerica Corporation, a market leader in air, missile and space defense, announced plans to purchase and renovate an existing industrial property located at 4450 Denrose Court in Fort Collins. When complete, the transformed facility will include approximately 9,000 square feet of office space and 24,000 square feet of high-bay lab and manufacturing space to support the continued development of Numerica's optical space surveillance sensors and short-range air defense radar systems.

Rendering of new Numerica property located at 4450 Denrose Court in Fort Collins, Colo.

The sale is anticipated to close on Sept. 1, 2021, and is led by Steve Shroyer of Shroyer Resources as the owner's representative. Design is currently underway with Vaught Frye Larson Aronson Architects to retrofit the existing 32,870 square foot facility, currently The Edge Sports Center. Construction will begin immediately with a projected move-in date of February 2022.

"With this new facility, we are excited to lean into the opportunities we have in front of us. Expanding our capacity to deliver high-quality, state-of-the-art sensors for mission-critical applications is a very important part of our business," Jeff Poore, president of Numerica, said. "With our headquarters in Fort Collins, it was a natural fit to search for space nearby that was large enough to accommodate an expanded sensor research and development lab, but also space to increase our sensor manufacturing operations. We are excited for this evolution in our business and to be able to make continued investment in a location where we already have an office."

With this purchase, Numerica will have three locations across the Colorado Front Range including a satellite office in Colorado Springs, Colo., this new property in northeast Fort Collins as well as their main headquarters located at 5042 Technology Parkway, Suite 100, Fort Collins.

About Numerica: Founded in 1996, Numerica focuses on creating innovative solutions to the most pressing technical challenges faced by customers in the areas of air and missile defense and space domain awareness. Headquartered in Fort Collins, and with a satellite office in Colorado Springs, Numerica's rapidly growing team of talented research scientists and engineers tackle data science problems by developing advanced algorithms to power mission-critical national security software. This year, Numerica celebrates 25 years of developing state-of-the-art technologies that have been deployed around the world to integrate networks, fuse data, precisely track targets, and quantify uncertainty. Learn more at www.numerica.us.

CONTACT:

Kelly Wakefield

[email protected]

970-449-6870

SOURCE Numerica