Nuna and Liberty London Launch the Fantasy Land Collection Exclusively at Nordstrom

"When you combine storybook prints and warm tropical aesthetics with fine design elements, you create a beautiful collection like this one," said Austin Hodges, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Nuna Baby. "We're excited to be part of this exclusive partnership with Liberty London to offer families another fashionable option that still meets our high standards for our children's products."

"Liberty London has celebrated contemporary design and craftsmanship since its inception. It's only natural that we partner with a brand that shares our values of championing iconic design and premium materials," said Esther Saint, Director of Trade Marketing at Nuna.

The Fantasy Land collection marks the exciting debut of the Nuna BRYN highchair featuring hand-selected maple wood accents and constructed of high-quality materials that are BPA- and DEHP-free. The limited edition chair, retailing for $450, has no visible hardware or screws and showcases the clean and smart functionality of Dutch design. It blends seamlessly into any home aesthetic and can be used when a child can sit up unaided, approximately 6-months, up to 60lbs.

Adding to the collection is the Nuna CUDL clik carrier, designed to fit ergonomically to baby's body for maximum comfort. It offers four positions with a buckled waistband and removable wristlet pouch. Priced at $250, the cudl clik carrier grows with the baby through their toddler years.

Completing the Fantasy Collection lineup is the Nuna TRIV next, an award-winning compact full-feature stroller that is ideal for on-the-go lifestyles. It's priced at $700.

For more information about the Fantasy Land collection, please click here to access the press kit and visit Nunababy.com/usa/collections/fantasy-land .

ABOUT LIBERTY

Born in 1875 from the adventurous and disruptive spirit of Arthur Lasenby Liberty, the brand has remained true to its heritage and is famed for its print, fabrics, and design. Liberty continues to be associated with the world of arts and culture, building on its founder's legacy to seek out the new and the beautiful. Today, Liberty is recognised as an artistic movement, known for its cultural collaborations, inspiring curation, and directional design. LibertyLondon.com, @LibertyLondon.

ABOUT NUNA

Nuna, the global brand inspired by the clean lines and ingenuity of Dutch design, has been focusing on creating smart, helpful and bold baby gear since 2007. First-hand experiences in parenthood show that practicality and beauty are the perfect balance when it comes to Nuna's clever solutions that span across car seat, stroller, and in-home categories. Nuna products are as easy, secure, and as flexible as new parents need it to be. With thoughtful design put into every detail, Nuna designs around your life. Find out more at nunababy.com/usa .

SOURCE Nuna Baby