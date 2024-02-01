Nuna Raises the Bar on Baby Gear - Again - with the Release of the PIPA aire rx

The Premium lightweight Car Seat from the Trusted Industry Leader Allows Families to Do More with Less

SEATTLE, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nuna , a global leader in premier baby gear, is excited to announce that pre-orders for its newest, stylish and full-featured car seat, the Nuna PIPA aire rx, can now be placed on Monday, February 5. Nuna has been a pioneer in expertly engineered and timeless baby gear since 2007. With the introduction of the PIPA aire rx, Nuna steps into a new era of infant travel.

The wildly popular baby gear brand, especially loved and used by celebrities, serves as a beacon for how to parent in style. All Nuna gear undergoes rigorous testing with advanced equipment to ensure safety. PIPA aire rx is tested to the recent update to Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) No. 213a, for child restraint systems side impact protection testing that sets forth new performance requirements for child restraint systems.

"Nuna's rich history attests to our commitment to being a constant companion for parents, creating functional, sophisticated and secure products that evolve and adapt with growing children and families," said Austin Hodges, chief marketing officer at Nuna. "When we combine that history with our incredible innovation and eye for design, we deliver the world's best to our customers."

Starting at $550, the Nuna PIPA aire rx weighs approximately 6.2 pounds without the canopy and inserts. Separately, the canopy and inserts weigh approximately 2.2 pounds. The car seat securely installs with or without the PIPA RELX™ base, a stability leg-equipped base for your car. It's designed for infants weighing 4 to 30 pounds and up to 30 inches in height and is equipped with an on-the-go recline mechanism. Unlike competitors in the market, it's lightweight and full of features that prioritize hassle-free adventures without compromising on style and comfort.

"Your top priority when traveling with your family is creating memories. It gives me great pleasure to introduce a lightweight infant car seat within the PIPA series that is both secure and convenient for travel, allowing more time on making memories whether your family is big or small," said Brad Bickley, the global president for Nuna and Tavo. "After years of innovative research and testing, we take pride in being the trusted, first, and last brand for infant car seats with the PIPA aire rx."

Other baby gear brands that aspire to be like Nuna often lack the durability and premium materials that are rooted in Nuna's Dutch and eco-friendly design. The team at Nuna understands the significance of key features that make a car seat efficient for both your infant and lifestyle. The PIPA aire rx also boasts essential features such as the UPF 50+ canopy and flip-out eyeshade, shading the baby from sun exposure, along with integrated magnetic buckle holders to keep straps out of the way when setting the baby in the car seat.

PIPA aire rx features include:

Use

Lightweight with zero compromises

Ideal for city living and taxis; can be installed with a vehicle seat belt and no base

Integrated magnetic buckle holders for easy buckling

FAA-certified for aircraft use

Connects with all Nuna strollers to create a stylish travel system

Safety

Five-second steel-reinforced True lock™ installation (when used with Nuna PIPA RELX base)

Side Impact Protection (SIP) for ultimate baby safe keeping

Aeroflex™ foam minimizes force transferred to the baby

Comfort

Three-position height-adjustable headrest and five-point harness

Removable infant head and body inserts for comfort and security

Tailor tech™ memory foam seat panel and headrest for a custom fit

Premium Materials

UPF 50+ canopy with two positions and flip-out eyeshade

Sky drape™ for ultimate privacy

Luxe leatherette carry handle for secure gripping

Environmentally friendly Merino wool and TENCEL™ lyocell fiber blend inserts

GREENGUARD Gold Certified for safety

PIPA RELX™ Base

True lock™ rigid latch is 50% stronger than a typical belt latch

Four bubble-free recline positions for customized comfort

Open belt path with lock-off secures lap and shoulder belt

Integrated anti-rebound panel for additional security

Multi-position steel stability leg reduces forward rotation

The crumple zone within the stability leg absorbs the impact

Colored installation indicators confirm correct connections

Low profile base for easy loading

Anchor latch guides for convenient installation on lower anchor bars

This April, the PIPA series will relaunch with new fashions and details, providing families and infants with an upgraded version of their favorite car seat. The PIPA collection, specifically the PIPA aire rx, will be available for pre-order starting Monday, February 5 in the Caviar fashion, at the MSRP of $550 on nunababy.com . The PIPA aire rx comes with the PIPA RELX™base, Latch guides and an extra set of GOTS™ certified organic cotton infant insert and harness cover. Additional fashions will be released later this year, offering more choices for parents seeking unmatched security and unrivaled style. The PIPA™infant car seats series sets the standard for the best-in-baby protection and elegance.

High-res images and more information are available here .

ABOUT NUNA

Nuna, the global brand with Dutch roots, has been focusing on creating smart, helpful and bold baby gear since 2007. First-hand experiences in parenthood show that practicality and beauty are the perfect balance when it comes to Nuna's clever solutions that span across car seat, stroller, and in-home categories. Inspired by the clean lines and ingenuity of Dutch design, the collection is as easy, safe, and as flexible as new parents need it to be. With thoughtful design put into every detail, Nuna designs around your life. Find out more at nunababy.com/usa .

SOURCE Nuna Baby