Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test launched in-clinic in U.S. and Europe through Antech

Dr Tom Butera, Chief Executive Officer of Volition Veterinary Diagnostics Development LLC, said: "Through this collaboration, our groundbreaking Nu.Q® technology is now available to veterinarians across the U.S. and Europe, enabling vital canine cancer screening and providing in-clinic results within minutes. By incorporating the Nu.Q® Canine Cancer Test into annual checkups or regular senior wellness exams, veterinarians can detect cancer¹ earlier and help pet owners make timely, informed decisions about cancer care."

Dr Butera added:

"Antech's rollout of the Nu.Q® Canine Cancer Test marks a huge step forward for Volition as we seek to fulfil our mission of ensuring our epigenetic technology is accessible and affordable worldwide, to detect and monitor disease earlier and improve outcomes."

Volition's original license and supply agreement was between Belgian Volition SRL and Heska, an Antech company, part of Mars Science & Diagnostics.

Volition is developing simple, easy-to-use, cost-effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of life-altering diseases including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis such as sepsis. For more information about Volition's technology go to: www.volition.com

[1] Wilson-Robles, H.M., Bygott, T., Kelly, T.K. et al. Evaluation of plasma nucleosome concentrations in dogs with a variety of common cancers and in healthy dogs. BMC Vet Res 18, 329 (2022). https://doi.org/10.1186/s12917-022-03429-8

According to The Veterinary Cancer Society, one in four dogs will be diagnosed with cancer, and it's the leading cause of death in pets who are beyond middle age.

Approximately 190 million dogs in the U.S. (source) and Europe (source)

Volition is a multi-national epigenetics company focused on advancing the science of epigenetics. Volition is dedicated to saving lives and improving outcomes for people and animals with life-altering diseases through earlier detection, as well as disease and treatment monitoring.

Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing and commercializing simple, easy to use, cost-effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of diseases, including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis, such as sepsis. Early diagnosis and monitoring have the potential not only to prolong the life of patients, but also improve their quality of life.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and additional offices in London and Singapore.

About Mars Science & Diagnostics and Antech

Mars Science & Diagnostics is a division of Mars Petcare, a diverse business dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. Science & Diagnostics brings together the power of leading pet health science with expertise across diagnostics, data, and technology to improve outcomes in pet health. Our veterinary diagnostics business Antech spans in-house diagnostic laboratory instruments and consumables, including rapid assay diagnostic products and digital cytology services; local and cloud-based data services; practice information management software and related software and support; 90+ reference laboratories around the globe; veterinary imaging and technology; education; and board-certified specialist support services. Our at-home diagnostics offering includes Wisdom Panel™ DNA test products, the world's most accurate pet DNA test. For 60 years, our Waltham Petcare Science Institute has been advancing science to better understand pet health.

