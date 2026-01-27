Volition Announces Data to Support Use of Nu.Q® NETs in New Indication

Nu.Q® Biomarker Paper Available on MedRXIV

HENDERSON, Nev., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition"), a multi-national epigenetics company, announces the release of a new clinical study demonstrating the use of its Nu.Q® NETs assay in patient management for a chronic disease, Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS), a lifelong disease which affects approximately 1% of the world's population[1].

The Nu.Q® NETs assay is CE-Marked to detect diseases associated with NETosis and is therefore approved and commercially available for clinical use in 27 European Union (EU) member states, the three European Economic Area (EEA) countries (Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway) and the U.K.

Mr. Remi Rabeuf, VP Corporate Alliances and Strategic Partnership, Volition added:

"We are excited to report the findings of this clinical study, which focused on a chronic disease, HS. It paves the way to improve a patient's management through a personalized medicine approach.

"This study, together with previously published evidence[2-5], demonstrates that Nu.Q® NETs should enable clinicians and researchers to anticipate disease, guide treatment decisions, and monitor patients over time, across both acute and chronic conditions.

"Nu.Q® NETs is a simple, low-cost, accessible test to detect diseases associated with NETosis. The market opportunity for such indications is significant, with a Total Addressable Market of $3.8 billion[6]."

Professor Evangelos J. Giamarellos-Bourboulis, M.D., PhD, at the 4th Department of Internal Medicine, ATTIKON University General Hospital, Athens, Greece, and co-author of the paper said:

"Hidradenitis suppurativa is a complex immune-mediated disorder, with multiple proinflammatory cytokines contributing to its pathogenesis. The clinical presentation may also vary from person to person, making it challenging to manage.

"Since the advent of biologicals in the treatment of HS, there has been growing evidence that treatment response varies greatly so that some patients may experience substantial improvement, others no benefit at all and some may even worsen.

"Those considerations call for a precision medicine approach, and the need for a biomarker that would reflect HS disease activity and surrogate response to treatment.

"The findings described in the manuscript demonstrate that for the first time an easy-to-measure blood test, Nu.Q® NETs, can be used to classify patients and to surrogate treatment.

"In addition, given the various biologic therapies being investigated, circulating H3.1-nucleosomes is a new blood marker in HS that may be used to initiate trials where treatment guidance for both initiation and early cessation of treatment will be studied."

The paper can be found in link below:

Plasma H3.1-Nucleosomes to Classify Severity and Surrogate Response to Treatment in Hidradenitis Suppurativa : A Cohort Study



About Hidradenitis Suppurativa

Hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) is a lifelong, recurring condition that is often difficult to manage. The exact cause of HS is unknown however it is beyond any doubt a chronic neutrophilic disease.

HS is a painful skin condition that causes skin abscesses and scarring on the skin. It is thought to affect about 1 in 100 people.

It is important to recognise and diagnose the condition, including flare-ups, to prevent it getting worse. although the symptoms may improve or eventually stop with treatment.

The condition can have a significant impact on a person's everyday life. Having to regularly change dressings and constantly live with the pain and discomfort of the symptoms can affect a patient's quality of life and lead to depression.

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national company focused on advancing the science of epigenetics. Volition is dedicated to saving lives and improving outcomes for people and animals with life-altering diseases through earlier detection, as well as disease and treatment monitoring.

Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing and commercializing simple, easy to use, cost-effective blood tests to help detect and monitor a range of diseases, including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis, such as sepsis. Early detection and monitoring have the potential not only to prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and an office in London.

The contents found at Volition's website address are not incorporated by reference into this document and should not be considered part of this document. Such website address is included in this document as an inactive textual reference only.

