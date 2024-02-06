Nura Pain Clinics Announces Expansion with New and Improved Pain Pump Division Location - A First-of-Its-Kind in the US

Nura Pain Clinics

06 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET

The state-of-the-art new building will exclusively serve Nura's patients in need of pain pump management and is conveniently located directly next door to the clinic's existing Edina location

EDINA, Minn., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nura Pain Clinics, Minnesota's foremost multidisciplinary pain management clinic, announced today that it has opened the doors to a new state-of-the-art facility to exclusively serve its chronic pain patients with implanted pain pumps.

The new clinic – the only facility of its kind in the United States – features private refill bays with built-in entertainment and an open, welcoming environment for patients and their loved ones. Located at 7390 France Avenue, the space allows Nura to deliver the highest standard of service and efficiency, specifically tailored to the unique needs of individuals seeking pain pump-related services. Adjacent to Nura's main clinic and surgery center at 7400 France Avenue, it also conveniently shares a parking lot.

"Our goal is to provide specialized care that meets the complex needs of patients requiring targeted spinal drug delivery to manage their pain," said Dr. David Schultz, chief medical officer of Nura Pain Clinics. "This strategic expansion represents a significant milestone in our commitment to improving lives through exceptional care."

This expansion increases the capacity of the Edina clinic, allowing Nura to accommodate more patients seeking pain management services by adding nine new exam rooms and a recently remodeled behavior health office.

Nura specializes in using minimally invasive interventional procedures to identify and treat the physical generators of pain, providing comprehensive care through the seamless coordination of medication management, physical therapy and behavioral health services within a single medical practice. This is a critical advantage for patients who otherwise may receive fragmented pain management by multiple providers at multiple locations. For more complex chronic pain problems, Nura offers a full range of advanced implantable pain control options including neurostimulation and targeted spinal drug delivery systems like the Medtronic SynchroMed III system. Nura's multidisciplinary approach also aims to dial down the need for opioids to treat chronic pain.

For more information on Nura Pain Clinics and its focus on pain management, visit nuraclinics.com.

About Nura Pain Clinics
Nura (formally MAPS Medical Pain Clinics) was founded in 1995 by David Schultz, MD, a pioneer in interventional pain management. In his work as a practicing anesthesiologist in the 1990s, Dr. Schultz realized the need to treat chronic pain patients with a more comprehensive approach and went on to establish the region's first multidisciplinary pain management clinic, coordinating high tech interventional procedures with in-house physical therapy and psychology services. Nura is nationally recognized as a center of excellence for implantable pain control and one of the leading research centers in the U.S. for trials and implants of neuromodulation devices. Nura's mission is to improve the lives of people living with the most complex chronic pain through exceptional care.

