Nura Pain Clinics Announces Merger with Capitol Pain Institute

EDINA, Minn., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nura Pain Clinics, the Twin Cities' foremost multidisciplinary pain management clinic, announced today that they have merged with Capitol Pain Institute, headquartered in Texas. This merger allows Nura and Capitol Pain Institute to expand access to care while remaining committed to their mission of improving the lives of people living with the most complex chronic pain. Following the merger, Nura will be a subsidiary of the Capitol Pain family of practices.

"Patient-centered care has always served as the foundation for everything we do at Nura," said Dr. David Schultz, CEO of Nura. "With Capitol Pain Institute, Nura has found a partner whose values, mission, and culture closely aligns with ours. The time is right to bring our two organizations together as we look to the future."

Dr. Schultz founded Nura Pain Clinics (formerly MAPS Medical Pain Clinics) in 1995. A full-time interventional pain specialist, he is also an adjunct professor in the Department of Anesthesiology at the University of Minnesota. He is a certified board examiner for the American Board of Interventional Pain Physicians (ABIPP) and a former board member and past president of the American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians (ASIPP). Dr. Schultz is widely known for his expertise in pain management and currently serves as executive director of the Minnesota Society of Interventional Pain Physicians. He is a prolific author of medical articles and book chapters, a frequent speaker at national meetings, and a principal investigator in pain research.

"As leaders in neuromodulation and advanced therapies, the synergies between Nura and Capitol Pain Institute were undeniable," said Capitol Pain Institute President Dr. Matthew Schocket. "Together, we will be even stronger, and more people living with chronic pain will benefit from our innovative and integrated approach to care."

Dr. Schocket is board certified in both anesthesiology and pain management after completing his residency at UT-Southwestern in Dallas and fellowship at the University of California San Diego. Dr. Schocket founded Capitol Pain Institute in 2007 to provide expert pain management to Austin and its surrounding communities. He is a recognized world leader in the field of pain management and has taught physicians across the United States, Europe and Asia. Capitol Pain Institute and its affiliated practices and ambulatory surgical centers have more than 50 physicians and advanced practice providers serving patients in six states.

All Nura locations will continue serving patients as Nura Pain Clinics in the Minneapolis market. Future plans include expanding the Nura brand regionally in the Upper Midwest as part of Capitol Pain's national growth strategy. As part of an ongoing commitment to delivering comprehensive care, Nura will continue to offer medication management, physical therapy and behavioral wellness services to patients in coordination with minimally invasive interventions.

For more complex chronic pain problems, Nura uses the most advanced technology available offering a full range of implantable pain control options including neurostimulation and targeted spinal drug delivery. With Nura, patients can trust their care to a compassionate team that offers a wide range of pain management options, all expertly orchestrated to restore comfort and mobility.

For more information on Nura Pain Clinics and their focus on pain management, visit nuraclinics.com.

About Nura Pain Clinics

Nura (formally MAPS Medical Pain Clinics) was founded in 1995 by David Schultz, MD, a pioneer in interventional pain management. In his work as a practicing anesthesiologist in the 1990s, Dr. Schultz realized the need to treat chronic pain patients with a more comprehensive approach and went on to establish the region's first multidisciplinary pain management clinic, coordinating high tech interventional procedures with in-house physical therapy and psychology services. Nura is nationally recognized as a center of excellence for implantable pain control and one of the leading research centers in the U.S. for trials and implants of neuromodulation devices. Nura's mission is to improve the lives of people living with the most complex chronic pain through exceptional care.

About Capitol Pain Institute

Capitol Pain Institute (CPI) is a leading interventional pain management platform with clinics and ambulatory surgical centers across the United States. CPI offers a customized and multi-disciplinary approach to chronic pain treatment, with particular focus on advanced procedures such as spinal cord stimulator implants. CPI partners with physicians and practices that share a common goal of providing high quality, compassionate care at a reasonable cost. The company is also committed to enhancing the communities in which they serve and investing in the advancement of the field of pain management through innovation and evidence-based medicine. CPI was founded by Dr. Matthew Schocket in Austin, Texas in 2007. For more information, visit CapitolPain.com.

