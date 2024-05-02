Nura Pain Clinics Announces New Edina Clinic Renovations to Optimize Patient Care

The additional space includes two new interventional procedure rooms

EDINA, Minn., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nura Pain Clinics, a subsidiary of the Capitol Pain family of practices, proudly announce the completion of a remodel to its Edina clinic located at 7400 France Avenue South. The renovation includes dedicating an additional 3,500 square feet of existing space to its surgery center, enhancing patient care capabilities.

"This remodel allows us to see more patients as efficiently as possible, ensuring they get timely access to the care they need," said Dr. David Schultz, chief medical officer of Nura Pain Clinics. "Given we specialize in treating individuals who are experiencing unique and debilitating chronic pain, our commitment is to find effective solutions as soon as possible."

To meet the growing need for pain management services, Nura expanded its surgery center by reimagining underutilized administration areas. This new space features two additional procedure rooms, six pre- and post-operation bays, and an expanded waiting room that makes the overall experience more comfortable for patients and their caretakers. With more dedicated rooms for interventional procedures, Nura can better address urgent patient needs, already leading to a 70% reduction in average appointment lead times.

Nura, Minnesota's foremost multidisciplinary pain management practice, continues to see an increased demand for its pain management services. The organization recently welcomed Dr. Larry Studt to its team of pain management providers, as well as the opening of its new space for pain pump services, located in the neighboring building at 7390 France Avenue South in Edina. These announcements demonstrate Nura's commitment to providing the best care and resources for its rapidly growing community of patients.

"It's imperative that we continue to make sure that not only our approach to care evolves in real time to meet patient needs, but also the infrastructure that supports it," said Capitol Pain Institute President Dr. Matthew Schocket. "We feel strongly about the importance of making these kinds of investments because of their impact on our ability to deliver on the Nura mission of improving the lives of people living with the most complex chronic pain through exceptional care."

Nura specializes in using minimally invasive interventional procedures to identify and treat the physical generators of pain, providing comprehensive care through the seamless coordination of medication management, physical therapy, and behavioral health services within a single medical practice. This is a critical advantage for patients who otherwise may receive fragmented pain management by multiple providers at multiple locations. For more complex chronic pain problems, Nura offers a full range of advanced implantable pain control options, including neurostimulation and targeted spinal drug delivery systems. Nura's multidisciplinary approach also aims to dial down the need for opioids to treat chronic pain.

For more information on Nura Pain Clinics and its focus on pain management, visit nuraclinics.com.

About Nura Pain Clinics

Nura (formally MAPS Medical Pain Clinics) was founded in 1995 by David Schultz, MD, a pioneer in interventional pain management. In his work as a practicing anesthesiologist in the 1990s, Dr. Schultz realized the need to treat chronic pain patients with a more comprehensive approach and went on to establish the region's first multidisciplinary pain management clinic, coordinating high tech interventional procedures with in-house physical therapy and psychology services. Nura is nationally recognized as a center of excellence for implantable pain control and one of the leading research centers in the U.S. for trials and implants of neuromodulation devices. Nura's mission is to improve the lives of people living with the most complex chronic pain through exceptional care.

About Capitol Pain Institute

Capitol Pain Institute (CPI) is a leading interventional pain management platform with clinics and ambulatory surgical centers across the United States. CPI offers a customized and multi-disciplinary approach to chronic pain treatment, with a particular focus on advanced procedures such as spinal cord stimulator implants. CPI partners with physicians and practices that share a common goal of providing high-quality, compassionate care at a reasonable cost. The company is also committed to enhancing the communities in which they serve and investing in the advancement of the field of pain management through innovation and evidence-based medicine. CPI was founded by Dr. Matthew Schocket in Austin, Texas in 2007. For more information, visit CapitolPain.com.

