Nura Pain Clinics First in the Midwest to Complete Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Procedure Using New Minimally Invasive Solution

The Spinal Simplicity Hero-SI Implant Combination of Patriot-SI and Liberty-SI Allows Surgeons a Hybrid SI Joint Fusion Construct Offering New Treatment Options for Conditions Such as Sacroiliac Disruptions and Degenerative Sacroiliitis

EDINA, Minn., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nura Pain Clinics, the Twin Cities' foremost multidisciplinary pain management clinic and subsidiary of the Capitol Pain family of practices, announced today that one of its interventional pain physicians, Dr. R. Scott Stayner, performed the first sacroiliac (SI) joint fusion procedure in the Midwest using the Hero-SI Hybrid Construct by Spinal Simplicity.

The patient struggled with SI joint dysfunction for a long time and tried everything from medications to physical therapy and injections to manage their lower back pain, but nothing worked. The Nura team recommended the Hero-SI joint fusion procedure using the Patriot SI and Liberty-SI Systems and within a few weeks, the patient's pain was reduced by 70%, and they were back to doing the things they previously enjoyed.

SI joint dysfunction refers to improper movement or functioning of the sacroiliac joints, which connect the spine to the pelvis. The SI joints are some of the largest joints in the body and are used during any movement or shifting of the hips. Fifteen to 25% of chronic lower back pain can be caused by SI joint issues, and this number might even be higher, as the condition is often overlooked.

The Patriot-SI Posterior Implant System recently received FDA 510(k) clearance and is designed for sacroiliac joint fusion only in combination with the Liberty-SI Lateral System. The system introduces a hybrid SI joint fusion construct called Hero-SI, offering new treatment options for conditions such as sacroiliac dysfunction and degenerative sacroiliitis. The Liberty SI System is a titanium implant designed to compress the SI joint and relieve pain. The minimally invasive outpatient procedure involves inserting one or two titanium implants across the SI joint designed to stabilize and fuse the SI joint. The implant is adjustable to the patient's anatomy, providing stabilization and compression to alleviate SI joint pain.

"Utilizing breakthrough technology like the Hero-SI Hybrid Construct, along with Patriot-SI and Liberty-SI, marks a significant advancement in our ability to treat chronic SI joint pain," said Dr. R. Scott Stayner. "This innovative approach not only provides effective pain relief but also improves our patients' quality of life by allowing them to return to their daily activities with reduced discomfort."

At Nura, patients can receive a full range of care, including medication management, physical therapy, and behavioral health, coordinated with minimally invasive interventional procedures, all within the same practice. This approach is a critical advantage for patients who otherwise may receive fragmented pain management by multiple providers at multiple locations. For more complex chronic pain problems, Nura offers a full range of implantable pain control options, including spinal cord stimulation and targeted spinal drug delivery devices. Nura's multidisciplinary approach also aims to dial down the need for opioids to treat pain.

About Nura Pain Clinics

Nura (formally MAPS Medical Pain Clinics) was founded in 1995 by David Schultz, MD, a pioneer in interventional pain management. In his work as a practicing anesthesiologist in the 1990s, Dr. Schultz realized the need to treat chronic pain patients with a more comprehensive approach and went on to establish the region's first multidisciplinary pain management clinic, coordinating high tech interventional procedures with in-house physical therapy and psychology services. Nura is nationally recognized as a center of excellence for implantable pain control and one of the leading research centers in the U.S. for trials and implants of neuromodulation devices. Nura's mission is to improve the lives of people living with the most complex chronic pain through exceptional care.

About Capitol Pain Institute

Capitol Pain Institute (CPI) is a leading interventional pain management platform with clinics and ambulatory surgical centers across the United States. CPI offers a customized and multidisciplinary approach to chronic pain treatment, with a particular focus on advanced procedures such as spinal cord stimulator implants. CPI partners with physicians and practices that share a common goal of providing high-quality, compassionate care at a reasonable cost. The company is also committed to enhancing the communities in which they serve and investing in the advancement of the field of pain management through innovation and evidence-based medicine. CPI was founded by Dr. Matthew Schocket in Austin, Texas in 2007. For more information, visit CapitolPain.com.

