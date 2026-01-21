Nura Pain Clinics Promotes Medical Leaders

Drs. Erin Bettendorf and Larry Studt step into elevated roles as founder Dr. David Schultz and medical director Dr. Peter Schultz retire

EDINA, Minn., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nura Pain Clinics, a CPIhealth company and the Twin Cities' foremost multidisciplinary pain clinic, announces the promotions of Dr. Erin Bettendorf and Dr. Larry Studt, along with the retirements of Dr. David Schultz and Dr. Peter Schultz.

Both Dr. Bettendorf and Dr. Studt have made notable contributions since joining Nura, and their impactful work has led them to assume expanded leadership roles within the organization. After starting at Nura in 2022, Dr. Bettendorf will now move into the role of medical director of the Nura Surgical Center.

"I'm energized by Nura's momentum and honored to step into this new role," said Dr. Bettendorf. "As medical director of the surgical center, I'm eager to build on the legacy of exceptional past providers and further our mission of delivering innovative solutions for patients with chronic pain."

Dr. Studt joined the clinic in 2024 and will take over Dr. Peter Schultz's role as medical director of Nura Pain Clinics.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue serving patients in the pain management space and now, as medical director, to further champion Nura's commitment to clinical excellence," said Dr. Studt. "I'm deeply committed to improving the lives of patients with chronic pain, and I look forward to building on the exceptional work already being done."

Dr. David Schultz, who founded Nura three decades ago, officially retired at the end of 2025 alongside Dr. Peter Schultz, who concludes seven years of dedicated service at the clinic.

"We are grateful for the strong foundation and legacy laid by Drs. David Schultz and Peter Schultz, and we wish them all the best," said Dr. Matthew Schocket, CPIhealth founder and CEO. "As a vital part of the CPIhealth family, Nura Pain Clinics will stay grounded in their shared mission of making care accessible and available to the community for chronic pain sufferers."

Nura Pain Clinics will continue building upon this legacy of patient-centered care and innovation, further strengthened by the collective expertise and resources available through the CPIhealth national network. The clinic remains dedicated to attracting and retaining highly regarded, experienced providers to serve the chronic pain community, including its comprehensive team of physicians, such as recently welcomed Drs. Angelito Sajor and Owen Vincent, and the ongoing contributions of Drs. Scott Stayner and Cody Foster.

This commitment to advancing patient care is further underscored by Nura's recent expansions. In 2024, the Edina clinic completed a significant remodel, which expanded its surgery center and introduced a state-of-the-art facility for implanted pain pumps – the first of its kind in the United States. Looking ahead, Nura's providers will further connect with more patients in the East Metro, especially with the Woodbury clinic having recently expanded its operating hours.

Nura specializes in using minimally invasive interventional procedures to identify and treat the physical generators of pain, providing comprehensive care through the seamless coordination of medication management, physical therapy, and behavioral health services within a single medical practice. This is a critical advantage for patients who otherwise may receive fragmented pain management by multiple providers at multiple locations. For more complex chronic pain problems, Nura offers a full range of advanced implantable pain control options, including neurostimulation and targeted spinal drug delivery systems. Nura's multidisciplinary approach also aims to dial down the need for opioids to treat chronic pain.

For more information on Nura Pain Clinics and its focus on pain management, visit nuraclinics.com.

About Nura Pain Clinics

Nura (formerly MAPS Medical Pain Clinics) was founded in 1995 by David Schultz, MD, a pioneer in interventional pain management. In his work as a practicing anesthesiologist in the 1990s, Dr. Schultz realized the need to treat chronic pain patients with a more comprehensive approach and went on to establish the region's first multidisciplinary pain management clinic, coordinating high-tech interventional procedures with in-house physical therapy and psychology services. Nura is nationally recognized as a center of excellence for implantable pain control and one of the leading research centers in the U.S. for trials and implants of neuromodulation devices. Nura's mission is to improve the lives of people living with the most complex chronic pain through exceptional care.

About CPIhealth

CPIhealth is a leading interventional pain management network with clinics and ambulatory surgical centers across the United States. CPIhealth offers a customized and multi-disciplinary approach to chronic pain treatment, with a particular focus on advanced procedures such as spinal cord stimulator implants. CPIhealth partners with physicians and practices that share a common goal of providing high-quality, compassionate care at a reasonable cost. The company is also committed to enhancing the communities in which they serve and investing in the advancement of the field of pain management through innovation and evidence-based medicine. CPIhealth was founded by Dr. Matthew Schocket in Austin, Texas, in 2007. For more information, visit CapitolPain.com.

