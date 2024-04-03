Nura Pain Clinics Welcomes Dr. Larry Studt as Patient Care Capabilities and Demand Continue to Grow

The addition of Dr. Studt expands the clinic's team of experts and strengthens Nura's ability to deliver on its mission of commitment to improving the lives of people living with the most complex chronic pain through exceptional care.

EDINA, Minn., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nura Pain Clinics, Minnesota's foremost multidisciplinary pain management clinic, announced today that Dr. Larry Studt will join their team of pain management providers this month.

Nura, a subsidiary of the Capitol Pain family of practices, is committed to delivering exceptional patient-centered care, especially as demands for their pain services continue to grow. With the addition of Dr. Studt, Nura now has two full-time providers dedicated to seeing new patients. This will not only streamline operations but also improve accessibility to appointments for both the clinic and the surgery center, ensuring more efficient and effective care delivery.

Dr. Studt joins Nura with an extensive background in family practice, occupational medicine and pain management, bringing years of invaluable experience to the team. With a proven track record of excellence in these fields, Dr. Studt's expertise enhances Nura's ability to provide comprehensive care to patients with chronic pain. Having previously worked for Nura (formerly known as MAPS Medical Advanced Pain Specialists at the time) in 2009, he has always valued the organization's multidisciplinary approach to care.

"I always wanted to be a doctor," said Dr. Studt. "I am passionate about listening to patients and understanding their needs so I can help them find a treatment plan that improves their lives. Nura's ability to provide advanced procedures with medication management, physical therapy and behavioral health counseling, all under one roof, gives patients hope. If one door doesn't work, we can try the next one, until we help the patient walk through the right one."

"We are dedicated to providing the best care and resources for our patients," said Dr. David Schultz, founder and CEO of Nura. "That is why, as our practice is expanding, it's a top priority for us to bring physicians like Dr. Studt on board, who share our commitment to excellence and compassion for patients with chronic pain."

Dr. Studt is grateful to be making Minnesota his new home and being closer to his three adult children. In his spare time, he enjoys working on his new house, being part of a singing group, and exploring the beautiful running trails that the Twin Cities offers.

Nura specializes in using minimally invasive interventional procedures to identify and treat the physical generators of pain, providing comprehensive care through the seamless coordination of medication management, physical therapy, and behavioral health services within a single medical practice. This is a critical advantage for patients who otherwise may receive fragmented pain management by multiple providers at multiple locations. For more complex chronic pain problems, Nura offers a full range of advanced implantable pain control options, including neurostimulation and targeted spinal drug delivery systems. Nura's multidisciplinary approach also aims to dial down the need for opioids to treat chronic pain.

For more information on Nura Pain Clinics and its focus on pain management, visit nuraclinics.com.

About Nura Pain Clinics

Nura (formally MAPS Medical Pain Clinics) was founded in 1995 by David Schultz, MD, a pioneer in interventional pain management. In his work as a practicing anesthesiologist in the 1990s, Dr. Schultz realized the need to treat chronic pain patients with a more comprehensive approach and went on to establish the region's first multidisciplinary pain management clinic, coordinating high-tech interventional procedures with in-house physical therapy and psychology services. Nura is nationally recognized as a center of excellence for implantable pain control and one of the leading research centers in the U.S. for trials and implants of neuromodulation devices. Nura's mission is to improve the lives of people living with the most complex chronic pain through exceptional care.

About Capitol Pain Institute

Capitol Pain Institute (CPI) is a leading interventional pain management platform with clinics and ambulatory surgical centers across the United States. CPI offers a customized and multi-disciplinary approach to chronic pain treatment, with a particular focus on advanced procedures such as spinal cord stimulator implants. CPI partners with physicians and practices that share a common goal of providing high-quality, compassionate care at a reasonable cost. The company is also committed to enhancing the communities in which they serve and investing in the advancement of the field of pain management through innovation and evidence-based medicine. CPI was founded by Dr. Matthew Schocket in Austin, Texas in 2007. For more information, visit CapitolPain.com.

