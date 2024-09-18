Nuream Announces Strategic Partnership with Clayton Sleep Institute to Revolutionize Sleep Science and Wellness

WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuream (www.nuream.com) a pioneering force in the sleep solutions industry, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with the Clayton Sleep Institute . This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Nuream's mission to transform lives through restorative sleep by integrating cutting-edge sleep science with their innovative product lineup.

Founded by visionary entrepreneurs from Wilmington, North Carolina, Nuream specializes in sleep products such as customized, made to order, mattresses, linens, and pillows, all designed with organic and hypoallergenic materials and backed by scientific research. The partnership with Clayton Sleep Institute will enhance Nuream's technology through rigorous testing and data collection, ensuring superior efficacy and comfort. The institute will also provide expert consultation to refine Nuream's products and deepen their sleep science expertise.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Clayton Sleep Institute," said Rob Cooley, co-founder of Nuream. "Their expertise and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our mission to enhance sleep quality and overall well-being. Together, we will offer our customers not only high-quality sleep products but also invaluable insights into the science of sleep."

Clayton Sleep Institute, known for its exceptional medical and scientific credentials and commitment to patient care, is led by world-renowned sleep expert Dr. Joe Ojile. This partnership will harness Dr. Ojile's expertise and the institute's research capabilities to advance Nuream's sleep solutions, including developing educational content to deepen consumer understanding of sleep science and support informed decisions about sleep health.

Dr. Joe Ojile, who will join Nuream as an advisor, is celebrated for his contributions to the field of sleep medicine and his dedication to advancing sleep research. His involvement in this partnership will be instrumental in bridging the gap between cutting-edge scientific research and practical, consumer-friendly sleep solutions.

The collaboration represents a significant step forward in Nuream's commitment to delivering innovative sleep solutions and fostering a greater understanding of sleep health. By combining Nuream's groundbreaking products with the Clayton Sleep Institute's scientific expertise, the partnership promises to set a new standard in the sleep industry.

