Nurri Introduces Nurri Kids™, an Ultra-filtered Protein Shake Redefining Nutrition Shakes for Growing Kids at Sam's Club

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nurri, the rapidly growing protein lifestyle brand, announced today the launch of Nurri Kids™, a new ultra-filtered protein shake designed specifically for kids. The product is now available nationwide at Sam's Club.

Nurri Kids ultra-filtered chocolate milk shake

The launch builds on Nurri's recent momentum, from being announced Circana's top CPG growth leaders, a new insurgent brand from Bain & Company, to being named Instacart's fastest-growing brand of 2025. With Nurri Kids, the brand expands into the children's nutrition space with the same commitment to thoughtful formulation and craveable taste that has fueled its rapid growth.

Nurri Kids delivers 10 grams of protein and just 2 grams of sugar per serving, setting a new standard for kids' nutritional shakes. Made with ultra-filtered milk, the shake offers a smooth, creamy texture and classic chocolate milkshake flavors kids love, without the unnecessary excess.

"We saw a clear gap in the kids' nutrition category – a lack of beverage options that parents feel good about, and kids genuinely enjoy. 'Nutrition' only works if kids actually drink it." said Adam Tollefson, Business Unit Director at Nurri. "Nurri Kids brings our ultra‑filtered milk platform into an underserved kids' segment, charting an entirely new course pairing nutrition with great taste."

Crafted for growing kids and busy families, Nurri Kids combines 9 essential vitamins and minerals with high-quality protein to support everyday nutrition—whether at breakfast, in the lunchbox, after school, or on the go.

Nurri Kids is for children ages 4 and up and is now available for at Sam's Club locations nationwide.

About Nurri Nurri is a lifestyle brand on a mission to nurrish a better world, one smile at time through their exceptional flavors that make better-for-you choices more fun!

www.drinknurri.com

SOURCE Nurri