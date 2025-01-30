Nurri Releases Vanilla Protein Milk Shake Just Four Months After Brand Debut, Meeting Growing Demand

Costco's Northwest region is the first to get Nurri's new Vanilla flavor, followed by the San Francisco Bay Area and Midwest beginning in February, and a national roll-out in March

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nurri, a better-for-you lifestyle brand, has announced today the highly anticipated release of the new Vanilla flavor of its popular line of Protein Milk Shakes, introduced last fall. Now available at Costco stores in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Utah, and Alaska in 12-packs with the Bay Area, Midwest, and additional regions following close behind. Vanilla is the latest flavor offered by the growing brand, which began the nationwide distribution of its Chocolate Protein Milk Shake in Costco stores in September 2024.

Nurri Vanilla Protein Milk Shake

"The excitement around our Chocolate launch has been amazing, and our fans couldn't wait to see what's next," said Adam Tollefson, Director of Marketing. "They asked, and we delivered! Just four months after launch, we're excited to introduce our new Vanilla flavor. Uniquely versatile, it's perfect on its own or as a base for creative mix-ins. Stay tuned as we continue to hit more Costco clubs over the next two months."

Nurri Vanilla Protein Milk Shake captures the essence of 'melted vanilla ice cream' in every sip. With a smooth texture and rich, nostalgic flavor, this new offering is lactose-free and packed with essential vitamins and minerals. Like the Chocolate flavor, Nurri Vanilla Protein Milk Shake has 30 grams of protein, 1 gram of sugar, and 150 calories in each can. 100% recyclable aluminum cans ensure freshness, shelf-stability, and portability.

"This Vanilla launch is another example of how Nurri is driving innovation and meeting demand in the growing ultra-filtered milk category," said Tom Lehocky, Vice President of Sales. "We're proud of its delicious, creamy vanilla flavor, and we're glad we can show our customers and consumers that we're listening to their requests and delivering the flavors they want."

Product Highlights:

Price: $19.99 for a 12-pack of 11oz cans, now available at Costco in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Utah, and Alaska. The San Francisco Bay Area, select cities in Nevada, and the Midwest region, including Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin will get the new product starting in February, followed by all other regions in March.





for a 12-pack of 11oz cans, now available at Costco in , , , , , and . The , select cities in , and the Midwest region, including , , , , , , , , , , , , and will get the new product starting in February, followed by all other regions in March. Benefits: 30g of protein, 10 essential vitamins and minerals, 1g of sugar, lactose-free, made with ultra-filtered milk





30g of protein, 10 essential vitamins and minerals, 1g of sugar, lactose-free, made with ultra-filtered milk Eco-Friendly Packaging: 100% recyclable aluminum cans





100% recyclable aluminum cans Versatility: Enjoy chilled, over ice, with coffee, or get creative and mix it in with your favorite soda, ice cream, or oats for a perfect vanilla base! It's an ideal option before or after a workout, at the office, on the go, or for a healthy choice between meals.

Nurri delivers superior nutrition and a rich, creamy taste. Powered by ultra-filtered milk, these shakes pack more protein and low sugar, empowering consumers to enjoy a healthier lifestyle without sacrificing flavor.

About Nurri

Nurri is a new lifestyle brand whose mission is to 'nurrish deliciously' by delivering 'better-for-you' health with exceptional taste, flavors, and a little more fun. Nurri offers a perfect balance of flavor and function, empowering everyone to live better and healthier every day. Nurri is where better taste meets better living.

www.drinknurri.com

SOURCE Nurri