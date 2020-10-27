Nurse Call Systems Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 2.7 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global nurse call systems market report.

The global nurse call systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The increasing need for healthcare services and the rising influx of COVID-19 cases have resulted in the expansion of healthcare infrastructure and a demand for better communication systems like nurse call systems for improved communication between nurses, physicians, and patients. Emerging countries such as India , China , Brazil , Russia , and several countries in Latin America , Southeast Asia , and few Eastern European countries are likely to witness significant incremental growth compared to developed economies and offer growth opportunities to vendors. Wireless nurse call systems are expected to be in high demand both during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as post pandemic due to rapid advancements in wireless communication technologies and the wireless nurse call systems market is likely to witness an absolute growth of around 93% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share in the market in 2019. The presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure has complemented the growth of the nurse call systems market in the region, thereby witnessing an incremental growth of around $450 million during the forecast period. Alarms & communications by application will experience an incremental growth of around $700 million during the forecast period. The sudden onset of COVID-19 and increase in the number of critically ill hospitalized patients led to a surge in demand for nurse call systems worldwide. As a result, vendors need to prioritize to revamp their manufacturing capabilities and increase the production of nurse call systems and other related devices in line with the demand.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, applications, technology, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 12 other vendors

Nurse Call Systems Market – Segmentation

The basic button-based system accounted for a share of over 22% of the global market in 2019. The demand increases due to the growing adoption of wired and wireless button systems, which are pressed to generate a signal or a call request. Further, increasing healthcare costs and rising pressure from dynamic healthcare requirements will drive the segment growth.

The alarms & communication segment is likely to grow at a significant rate of over 11% during the period 2019¬–2025. According to the WHO, over 962 million people aged 60 and above in 2017 worldwide, and the number will reach over 2,080 million in 2050. Hence, the growth in the elderly population has increased hospital admission to treat the population, which is increasing the demand for nurse call systems as this population requires these systems to inform healthcare providers.

In 2019, the wired communication equipment segment dominated the market. Industry players are offering integrated solutions, wherein the data saved on the monitor screen is a summation of the readings from different systems. Hospitals are expanding their facilities to provide real-time information by incorporating technology-updated systems.

Nurse Call Systems Market by Product Type

Internal Protocol-based

Basic Button-based

Intercom

Mobile

Nurse Call Systems Market by Application

Alarms & Communications

Workflow Optimization

Wanderer Control

Fall Detection & Prevention

Nurse Call Systems Market by Technology

Wired

Wireless

Nurse Call Systems Market by End-user

Hospitals

Long-term Care Facilities

Ambulatory Care Settings

Nurse Call Systems Market – Dynamics

Nurse call systems are used in healthcare facilities to assist & treat the patient population. Healthcare systems in developed countries are better equipped with advanced equipment to treat increasing patient populations. Developed nations also have sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, which boosts the usage of advanced nurse call systems for assisting and treating patients. Similarly, due to the rising chronic disease prevalence and patient population in emerging economies, the government is taking initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure and provide quality care by implementing nurse call systems and training more nurses to treat patients.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Upsurge in COVID-19

Growing Demand for Wireless Nurse Call System

Shifting End-users' Interest Toward Efficient and Responsive Healthcare Communication

Growing Patient Population Coupled with Increasing Need for Digital Healthcare

Nurse Call Systems Market – Geography

North America held the largest share in 2019 owing to several regulatory reforms, changes in reimbursement coverage, and funds received to update hospitals with technology-driven nurse call systems. US healthcare providers are facing a shortage of registered nurses. It is estimated that around 55% of nurses would retire between 2011 and 2020. For better patient care, hospitals are increasing their healthcare spending to update existing technology and infrastructure. In March 2016, Monmouth Medical Center was funded with $10 million to modernize the overall infrastructure and its nurse call systems to offer a better patient experience.

Nurse Call Systems Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



India



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



Turkey



UAE



South Africa

Major Vendors

Prominent Vendors

Hill-Rom

Ascom

Cornell Communications

Azure Healthcare

AMETEK

Other Prominent Vendors

SchrackSeconet

Intercall Systems

IgeaCare

Alpha Communications

Wireless NurseCall Systems

STANLEY Healthcare's

West-Com Nurse Call Systems

Critical Alert

BEC Integrated Solutions

Fujian Huanyutong Technology

Vigil Health Solutions

Koninklijke Philips

