NURSE CAPITAL ANNOUNCES INAUGURAL INVESTMENTS IN NURSE-LED STARTUPS FOCUSED ON PATIENT CARE AND DIGITAL NEWS FOR NURSES

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nurse Capital, a venture capital firm that invests in nurse-led enterprises providing innovative solutions in healthcare, is pleased to announce its first seed-round investments in two startup businesses that serve both patients and nurses with innovative, first-of-their-kind products in the medical device and digital media platform spaces.

"As we make our first investments into these two innovative nurse-owned companies, we are not only providing capital but also deploying the strength of our carefully curated network of nurse executive leaders," stated Nurse Capital Co-founder Beth A. Brooks, PhD, RN, FACHE. "The expertise and insights of these nurse leaders will be instrumental in accelerating the growth of these ventures, helping them navigate the complexities of healthcare and scale their impact across the industry."

The companies are:

Chicago -based Wave Therapeutics: Founded in 2020 by Jessica Bussert, RN , CEO, Wave Therapeutics has developed the first AI-enabled, soft robotics cushioning technology to prevent and treat pressure injuries such as bedsores which afflict 3 million Americans every year. Mobility-impaired people are especially vulnerable to pressure injuries, which can be life-threatening and are the main cause of 60,000 deaths annually. Wave Therapeutics' patented Surf Wheelchair Cushion is designed to eliminate pressure "hot spots" on the body that can develop into bedsores. It combines a pulsing mechanism with its patented analytics platform to promote better blood flow to the heart and lungs, which is believed to properly reoxygenate affected tissues and reduce the risk of damage. Learn more at www.wavetherapeuticsinc.com.





Los Angeles -based The Nursing Beat: Described as "theSkimm for nurses," The Nursing Beat (TNB) is a digital media platform that produces a daily digital newsletter designed for nurses, by nurses. The platform was founded in 2019 by two ER nurses—Tamara AL-Yassin, MBA, RN and Hannah W. Berns , MHI, RN—who value speed and efficiency. Their subscription-based newsletter provides a summary of the day's most important news and information that impact nurses, and includes valuable resources on the topics they care most about. The company also produces in-person events and professional publications targeted to nurses. Learn more at www.thenursingbeat.com

"As experienced healthcare providers themselves, the team at Nurse Capital are the perfect partners for helping to grow our business because they know firsthand the daily challenges care providers face trying to prevent and treat pressure injuries like bedsores," stated Wave Therapeutics Founder/CEO Jessica Bussert. "Their real-world experience in this area allowed them to be able to immediately recognize the life-saving technology we've created to solve this healthcare crisis, which costs the US economy over $30 billion annually."

"Nurse Capital's belief in us and their investment are a testament to the critical role nurses play in shaping the future of healthcare," stated The Nursing Beat's Co-founder and CEO Tamara AL-Yassin. "We're not just growing a media platform. We're nurturing a community that amplifies the collective voice of nurses and drives positive change in healthcare delivery."

Noted Nurse Capital Co-founder Marla Weston, PhD, RN, FAAN: "Nurse Capital is supporting the innovative thinking nurses bring to healthcare with the business knowledge to bring ideas to life. Together, we are empowering nurse entrepreneurs to drive meaningful change in healthcare."

About Nurse Capital

Nurse Capital is a women-founded and managed venture capital fund based in Chicago that makes early-stage investments in nurse entrepreneurs leading high-growth-potential businesses that are transforming the future of healthcare. Co-led by veteran nurses with extensive experience as practitioners, teachers, and consultants to businesses, universities, and healthcare organizations, the firm announced the close of its inaugural $1M Nurse Founders Fund in June 2024. The Fund focuses on Late Seed and Series A investments in startups founded and led by Registered Nurses (RNs) who are launching innovative products and services that improve patient health and wellness, safety and treatment approaches. Learn more at www.nursecapital.net.

To submit a pitch deck, contact Nurse Capital at https://nursecapital.net/contact/

