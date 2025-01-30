Nurse Capital Launches New Network to Connect Nurse Entrepreneurs to Funders, Advisors and Industry Experts

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nurse Capital, a venture capital fund that invests in early-stage healthcare startups founded and led by nurses, is proud to announce the launch of the Nurse Capital Network (NCN), an exclusive, invitation-only community designed to connect and empower nurse entrepreneurs and inventors. 

NCN will foster information sharing, networking with funders and industry experts, and creative collaboration that cultivates entrepreneurial innovations in products and services that transform the nursing care ecosystem.

"Nurse Capital is committed to providing a space where nurse-led ventures can thrive," said Nurse Capital Co-founder Beth A. Brooks, Ph.D., RN, FACHE. "The Nurse Capital Network is more than just a resource for funding. Nurse entrepreneurs often find their career path lonely due to the unique challenges of balancing business responsibilities with their healthcare expertise."

Membership in the Nurse Capital Network is by invitation only to nurse entrepreneurs committed to advancing healthcare innovation. Key features of the Nurse Capital Network include:

  • Networking Opportunities: Members can connect with General Partners, Limited Partners, and other members to build meaningful relationships.
  • Mentorship & Peer Learning: Opportunities for both mentoring and being mentored by seasoned industry leaders and fellow entrepreneurs.
  • Educational Sessions: Expert-led discussions and workshops designed to enhance members' skills, knowledge, and understanding of industry challenges.
  • Access to Resources: Exclusive access to funding opportunities, business tools, and insights to support members' entrepreneurial journeys.

"We created Nurse Capital Network to provide support to ensure that the businesses of nurse entrepreneurs have the greatest impact on advancing nursing and healthcare innovation," said Nurse Capital Co-founder Maura Weston, Ph.D., RN, FAAN.

About Nurse Capital
Nurse Capital is a nurse-founded and managed venture capital fund based in Chicago that makes early-stage investments in nurse entrepreneurs leading high-growth-potential businesses that are transforming the future of healthcare. Learn more at https://nursecapital.net/. To submit a pitch deck, contact Nurse Capital at https://nursecapital.net/contact/

