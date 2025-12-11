NURSE CAPITAL INVESTS IN MEDICAL DEVICE STARTUP DEVELOPING NURSE-LED INNOVATIONS IN PATIENT CARE

CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nurse Capital, a venture capital firm that invests in nurse-led startups, is pleased to announce a significant investment from its Fund I in RoddyMedical, Inc., a medical device innovator focused on developing products that enhance patient safety and improve staff effectiveness in clinical settings.

The Wauwatosa, WI-based startup's flagship product, SecureMove-TLC®, is a patented, wearable medical device designed to prevent medical tubing hazards that occur all too frequently in a hospital setting. The armband-style device secures and manages different types of medical tubes, lines and cords employed in patient care; and eliminates hazardous pulling and line/cord dislodgement during a patient's therapy, transport, and movement. It can be worn for up to 30 days, and also provides nursing staff with more efficiency, convenience and time savings.

"Nurses don't just see problems—they engineer solutions that work," said Beth A. Brooks, PhD, RN, FACHE, Co-Founder of Nurse Capital. "Because nurses live the clinical realities day after day, their innovations are immediately usable and quickly adopted. SecureMove-TLC® is exactly that kind of solution—designed from lived experience to reduce patient harm and improve workflow. RoddyMedical shows why investing in nurse-led innovation is both clinically smart and financially sound."

One of the device's key benefits is patient mobility. Getting patients up and moving during their hospital stay leads to earlier discharge, fewer hospital-acquired conditions, fewer readmissions, and significant hospital savings, noted RoddyMedical Founder and CEO Lindsey Roddy, RN, PhD(c). But it's no easy task.

"Therapy begins just hours after a major surgery, but is often inhibited by the number of tubes, lines, and cords attached to a patient in the ICU," said Roddy. And those lines and cords can be dangerous. Recent studies have found that 19 million lines are pulled out every year from acute care patients, who can often be attached to up to 15 lines. Healthcare workers spend 64% of their time untangling and organizing lines when providing early mobility and therapy in the ICU. Healthcare facilities spend an additional $266 million each year replacing vascular access devices as a result of compromised lines and dislodgements.

Roddy launched her startup in 2018 after she herself almost lost one of her patients in the ICU due to a medical tubing hazard. When assisting a patient getting out of bed after surgery for therapy, the line carrying the patient's life support got caught and pulled out of his neck—an upsetting experience that drove her to find a better solution. Unable to find anything on the market that could have prevented this problem, Lindsey began to design a device that would prevent this from ever happening again. After several years in development, the startup introduced the SecureMove-TLC® .

Currently, the device is being used in hospitals in six states including Mayo Clinic (Phoenix, AZ), Barnes Jewish (St. Louis, MO), and The Ohio State University Hospital, among others. It has also secured five global patents on its device.

"Nurse Capital is pleased to support nurse entrepreneurs like Lindsey Roddy as they bring their unique expertise to innovative solutions which better serve their patients," said Nurse Capital Co-founder Marla J. Weston, PhD, RN.

RoddyMedical is now raising $5 million in Series A funding to expand its manufacturing capacity and market penetration.

About Nurse Capital

Nurse Capital is a nurse-founded and managed venture capital fund based in Chicago that makes early-stage investments in nurse entrepreneurs leading high-growth-potential businesses that are transforming the future of healthcare. Learn more at https://nursecapital.net/ .

About RoddyMedical, Inc.

RoddyMedical is a women founded and operated, Wisconsin based C-Corp, headquartered in Wauwatosa, WI, focused on developing innovative medical devices that improve clinical safety & patient outcomes. Its founding team has complementary experience in hospital-based patient care, medical device product design and development, manufacturing, and marketing. For more information, visit www.roddymedical.com.

