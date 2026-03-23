NURSE CAPITAL WELCOMES HEALTHCARE INNOVATION VETERAN DAN WEBERG, PH.D. AS GENERAL PARTNER

CHICAGO, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nurse Capital, a venture capital manager that invests in nurse-led startups developing scalable solutions in healthcare, is pleased to announce that Dan Weberg, Ph.D., MHI, RN, FAAN has joined as General Partner.

Dr. Weberg has spent the last decade as an advisor to startups and venture capital investment teams, and is a sought-out leader and consultant in innovation, organization change and leadership, with experience across healthcare settings. A Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing, Dr. Weberg currently serves as the Executive Director of Nursing Workforce Development and Innovation for Kaiser Permanente, where he also held leadership roles in nursing innovation, research, and technology strategy across eight regions and 41 hospitals. Prior to Kaiser Permanente, he led innovation efforts at Trusted Health, Ascension, and The Ohio State University.

"We're thrilled that Dan is joining Nurse Capital's leadership team," stated Beth A. Brooks, Ph.D., RN, FACHE, co-founder and CEO of Nurse Capital. "Dan's deep, domain-specific expertise in healthcare innovation will be a great advantage to our investment strategy and complements our clinical and operational foundation."

Dr. Weberg's professional experience has exposed him to a wide range of healthcare startups, from "small garage efforts to Google spinoffs," providing him with crucial due diligence expertise that he brings to the Nurse Capital board.

"Nurses sit at the center of healthcare," Dr. Weberg stated. "They touch every problem, from devices and processes to payment and patient care coordination. They are positioned to lead companies that reshape the future of healthcare.

"That's why I'm excited to join Nurse Capital in a leadership capacity and put my professional background to work helping steer capital to these overlooked and underfunded entrepreneurs."

As General Partner, Dr. Weberg is stepping into the role previously held by Nurse Capital co-founder Marla Weston, Ph.D., RN, FAAN. Dr. Weston will continue with Nurse Capital as a Limited Partner and board advisor.

About Nurse Capital

Nurse Capital is a nurse-founded and managed venture capital manager based in Chicago that makes early-stage investments in nurse entrepreneurs leading high-growth-potential businesses that are transforming the future of healthcare. Learn more at https://nursecapital.net/.

SOURCE Nurse Capital