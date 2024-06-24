Nurse Practitioners Gather in Nashville for 2024 AANP National Conference

Keynote Speakers Gold-Medal Olympic Gymnast Dominique Dawes

and Author Maria Smilios to Showcase Commitment to Patients and Profession

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) is getting set to kick off its 2024 AANP National Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, where nurse practitioners (NPs) from across the nation will participate in more than 330 sessions and workshops showcasing the diversity of NPs, as well as networking events designed to inspire NPs and advance high-quality health care nationwide. The event, the largest national conference for NPs of all specialties, will take place June 25-30 at the Music City Center in Nashville. This year's theme is Music to Our Patients' Ears: The Nurse Practitioner Difference.

"Our national conference is more than just an educational gathering, it is a testament to the power of the nurse practitioner community," said AANP President Stephen A. Ferrara, DNP. "We come together to enhance our professional skills and to reaffirm our commitment to providing compassionate, high-quality care to all patients. This event serves as a reminder of the critical role NPs play in transforming health care and making a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals and families across the country."

During the six-day conference, AANP will provide expert faculty presentations of current, practical, clinically oriented and evidence-based practice information; provide opportunities for advanced education through skill-enhancing workshops and the latest evidence-based research; facilitate discussions of current global, national, state and local legislative, regulatory and practice issues that impact NPs; provide opportunities for national and international networking with NPs from a wide variety of backgrounds; and promote health equity through inclusive, culturally responsive clinical sessions.

The conference's opening keynote will feature Dominique Dawes, a former gold-medal Olympic gymnast. Now a motivational speaker, entrepreneur, coach and advocate for healthy lifestyles and autism awareness, Dawes will share her inspiring journey of triumphs and challenges with attendees, offering valuable insights into resilience and success.

The closing keynote will be delivered by Maria Smilios, celebrated author of "The Black Angels: The Untold Story of the Nurses Who Helped Cure Tuberculosis." Smilios will delve into the extraordinary contributions of unsung heroes in the health care field, shedding light on the vital role of nurses in transformative health care advancements. Following the closing keynote, the last living "Black Angel," Virginia Allen, will join Smilios and Ferrara for an in-depth question and answer session.

During the closing session, the AANP Annual Membership Meeting will also convene, providing members with an in-depth look at the past year's significant achievements and the association's future priorities. This meeting is an important part of the conference, offering members a unique opportunity to understand the incredible benefits of AANP membership and hear firsthand about the innovative initiatives and impactful programs that AANP has championed.

Registrants also will have access to select on-demand sessions from July 5 through August 12. Conference registration, schedule information and more can be found here.

The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) is the largest professional membership organization for nurse practitioners (NPs) of all specialties. It represents the interests of the more than 385,000 licensed NPs in the U.S. AANP provides legislative leadership at the local, state and national levels, advancing health policy; promoting excellence in practice, education and research; and establishing standards that best serve NPs' patients and other health care consumers. As The Voice of the Nurse Practitioner®, AANP represents the interests of NPs as providers of high-quality, cost-effective, comprehensive, patient-centered health care. To locate an NP in your community, visit npfinder.com . For more information about NPs, visit aanp.org .

