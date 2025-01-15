Nurse Practitioners Secure No. 1 Spot Across Three U.S. News & World Report Best Jobs Rankings

Profession Ranks #1 for Best Job, Best Health Care Job and Best STEM Job

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) celebrates the nurse practitioner (NP) profession's recognition as the No. 1 job in America for 2025 by U.S. News & World Report. For the second consecutive year, NPs have earned the top ranking in three categories: Best Job, Best Health Care Job and Best STEM Job.

"The recognition of the nurse practitioner profession as the No. 1 job in America reflects the incredible dedication, expertise and impact NPs bring to health care every day," said AANP President Stephen A. Ferrara, DNP. "NPs are uniquely equipped to address some of the most pressing health care challenges –ensuring that patients across the country have access to high quality primary and specialty care. Their commitment to patient-centered care is transforming lives, improving health outcomes and reinforcing public trust in the health care profession."

The U.S. News & World Report annual rankings are based on a comprehensive evaluation of factors including job market health, growth potential, average salary, employment rates and job satisfaction. This top-tier ranking underscores the fact NPs are meeting the evolving health care needs of millions of patients nationwide.

With a workforce of more than 385,000 licensed NPs across the United States, these highly educated, advanced practice providers conduct nearly one billion patient visits annually. NPs offer a distinctive blend of clinical expertise and patient-centered care, making them a trusted choice for patients. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that NPs will see a 46% increase in jobs between 2023 and 2033, adding more than 135,000 new jobs to meet the demand for high-quality care.

NPs assess patients, order and interpret diagnostic tests, make diagnoses and initiate and manage treatment plans, including prescribing medications. NPs have full practice authority (FPA) in 27 states, the District of Columbia and two U.S. territories. In states with FPA, NPs can fully utilize their education and training to deliver care. By reducing barriers to practice, these states have expanded access to care and strengthened health systems to better serve their communities. Research consistently demonstrates FPA leads to better health outcomes, increased access to care and more efficient use of health care resources.

NPs are trusted, highly skilled health care providers who deliver exceptional care to patients every day. Their ability to meet patients where they are – both geographically and across their health care journey – makes NPs essential to the future of health care.

