Nurse Practitioners Sweep Three U.S. News & World Report Best Jobs Rankings

Profession Ranks #1 for Best Job, Health Care Job and STEM Job

AUSTIN, Texas , Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP) applauds the recognition of nurse practitioners (NPs) in U.S News & World Report's "Best Jobs" rankings for 2024, which lists the profession first in three categories. In its recently released rankings, the NP profession is the number one career in the 100 Best Jobs, Best Health Care Jobs and Best STEM Jobs lists.

Nurse practitioner examines a patient in a clinical office setting.

"The NP profession is thrilled to be recognized as the top job across three of U.S. News & World Report's Best Jobs rankings this year," said Stephen A. Ferrara, DNP, president of AANP. "These results reinforce decades of data demonstrating the outstanding care NPs provide in over a billion patient visits each year and the resulting high demand for their skills and expertise. The nation's 385,000 licensed NPs are trusted by patients because they are highly educated and clinically prepared health care providers who work tirelessly to ensure the best possible outcomes for their patients. The future is bright for NPs – and the millions of patients who choose them."

The U.S. News & World Report's annual rankings are a composite measure of several key factors, including job market health, growth potential, average salary, employment rates and job satisfaction. This year's top placement of the NP profession signifies the recognition of the critically important, comprehensive care provided by NPs.

NPs are the health care provider of choice for millions of Americans, offering a blend of comprehensive patient-centered health care. With more than 385,000 licensed NPs across the United States, the workforce is pivotal in addressing our nation's health care needs.  

"This achievement is a testament to the unwavering dedication of NPs nationwide. AANP extends its deepest congratulations to all NPs and NP students for this well-deserved recognition and remains committed to supporting and advocating for the NP community as it continues to deliver high quality, evidence-based and culturally competent care to patients," Ferrara said.

For more information on the NP profession, visit aanp.org.

The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) is the largest professional membership organization for nurse practitioners (NPs) of all specialties. It represents the interests of the more than 385,000 licensed NPs in the U.S. AANP provides legislative leadership at the local, state and national levels, advancing health policy; promoting excellence in practice, education and research; and establishing standards that best serve NPs' patients and other health care consumers. As The Voice of the Nurse Practitioner®, AANP represents the interests of NPs as providers of high-quality, cost-effective, comprehensive, patient-centered health care. To locate an NP in your community, visit npfinder.com. For more information about NPs, visit aanp.org.

SOURCE American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP)

