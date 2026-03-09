Nurse-Turned-Cannabis Healthcare Leader Releases Memoir on Widowhood, LGBTQ+ Love and Reinvention for Modern Healing

"Wine, Women, and Weed" blends personal transformation with evolving conversations around medicinal cannabis use

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when conversations around mental health, cannabis rescheduling and LGBTQ+ rights are reshaping American culture, nurse and cannabis healthcare entrepreneur Elisabeth Mack has released her memoir, "Wine, Women, and Weed: A Memoir of Faith, Hope, and Love" — a deeply personal story of widowhood, reinvention and radical authenticity.

The memoir's provocative title reflects the chapters of Mack's evolution. "Wine" symbolizes partnership and refinement, "women" represents sexual awakening and self-acceptance, and "weed" marks her professional reinvention through cannabis medicine.

"I've lived a wildly interesting life," Mack said. "But this book isn't about spectacle — it's about survival. It's about what happens when everything falls apart and you decide to rebuild anyway."

Mack candidly recounts her many reinventions and major life shifts — from nurse to wine entrepreneur, widow, cannabis advocate and eventually to marriage with her wife. She presents her journey as proof that authenticity can emerge from hardship and that self-love, once dismissed as indulgent, can become the foundation of survival, and that resilience is not a single victory, but a lifelong discipline.

As cannabis moves closer to federal rescheduling and health systems reconsider plant-based medicine, Mack's story places her at the intersection of policy, personal transformation and modern healing.

"'Wine, Women, and Weed' was born from a desire to make sense of it all," Mack explained, "to turn chaos into clarity, pain into purpose, and love into legacy. I wanted to share not just the adventures, but the lessons—the healing, faith and courage it takes to live authentically in a world that often asks us to hide. No matter who you are, you'll see a piece of yourself—or someone you love—somewhere in these pages."

ISBN: 9798823054713 (softcover); 9798823054737 (hardcover); 9798823054720 (electronic)

Available at AuthorHouse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

Elisabeth Mack, MBA, BSN, RN, is a nurse entrepreneur and recognized leader at the forefront of integrating cannabis into mainstream healthcare. She is co-founder of Holistic Caring and The Green Nurse® and CEO of Bloom Hemp®, where she integrates conventional medicine with holistic and plant-based therapies. With over 30 years in healthcare and a decade in the cannabis industry, Mack bridges science, spirituality and patient empowerment. She has been honored as Educator of the Year (American Cannabis Nurses Association, 2023) and Entrepreneur of the Year (Cannabis Nurses Network, 2022) and serves on multiple advocacy boards supporting ethical cannabis access and policy. Her debut memoir, "Wine, Women and Weed," chronicles her personal reinvention, celebrates LGBTQ+ love and reflects her mission to advance healing rooted in truth, dignity and compassion. Learn more at www.elisabethmack.com or on Substack at Wine, Women & Weed.

