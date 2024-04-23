Nurse Well-Being the Focus of Engage, Powered By ENA-Golisano Children's Hospital Partnership

In first year, Engage partnered with 25 EDs across U.S. to elevate emergency nursing excellence

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Engage, Powered by ENA, on Tuesday announced a new partnership with Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida's emergency department that centers on enhancing the well-being and professional growth of emergency nurses who play an integral role in the care of pediatric patients.

Engage, a subsidiary of the Emergency Nurses Association, launched in 2023 with a mission to elevate emergency nursing excellence through healthy and safe workplaces. To accomplish that, Engage partnered with 25 EDs across the country, including Golisano, during its first year.

"The collaboration is a pivotal move as we work with hospitals toward enhancing the well-being of their emergency nurses," said Engage Vice President of Client Engagement Jennifer Schmitz, MSN, EMT-P, CEN, CPEN, FNP-C, NE-BC. "Engage's goal is to empower these dedicated professionals by providing them with the resources and support they need to excel in pediatric emergency care."

Golisano Director of Emergency and Critical Care Transport Services Shelly Callender, MSN, RN, CPEN, expressed excitement about her emergency department teaming up with Engage.

"We are excited to partner with Engage. Our team is eager to continue an environment of excellence and reliability," Callender said. "We're focusing on creating a healthy workspace to ensure our nurses feel connected, cared for and empowered on their journey to excellence and improving our triage process to provide the best possible care for our patients."

The partnership is rooted in a united vision for nurse-centered care by identifying several avenues to improve the work lives of Golisano nurses including: specialized training programs, enhanced front-end processes, and well-being initiatives tailored to the unique challenges experienced in pediatric emergency nursing.

"We aim to ensure our nurses feel valued, heard and supported so they can excel in their roles," Callender added.

To learn more about Engage, Powered by ENA, visit enaengage.com.

About Engage, Powered by ENA

At Engage, Powered by ENA, our mission is to support emergency nurses in providing the best possible care in a healthy, sustainable work environment. We collaborate with multidisciplinary teams to engage with emergency nurses and ED leaders, co-creating solutions and implementing positive changes in each emergency department. Our focus areas include culture, leadership and mentorship, clinical excellence, safety, and nurses' overall health and well-being. Visit www.enaengage.com for more information.

About Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida

Golisano Children's Hospital, a nationally recognized facility for safety and quality care, is one of five acute care hospitals within Lee Health. Established in 1994, Golisano is the only designated children's hospital in Southwest Florida, with over 500,000 visits a year, serving patients from six surrounding counties. Ranked as a Top Children's Hospital by Leapfrog, a Solution for Patient Safety network hospital, an Asthma Friendly Hospital and a certified center for children with Autism, Golisano offers over thirty specialty pediatric services in various locations across SWFL. Lee Health opened the current hospital building in May 2017 which includes 135-beds and comprehensive neonatal and pediatric services. For more information, visit GolisanoChildrensSWFL.org

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With nearly 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

