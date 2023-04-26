Nurses Week 2023: Don't Miss this $7,000 Room Makeover Giveaway!

Enter for your chance to win a room makeover collab with DIY pros Cara Newhart and Jessie Ecker, and earn free CE nursing contact hours¹—all on www.nursesweek.com.

PHILADELPHIA, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BAYADA Home Health Care (BAYADA) celebrates National Nurses Week, May 6 - 12, by recognizing and rewarding the millions of nurses who dedicate their talents and skills to making life better for others.

As a thank you, nurses and nursing students can enter BAYADA's 2023 Nurses Week Giveaway for a chance to win a professionally designed $7,000 Room Makeover—and take advantage of free continuing education (CE) resources with ANCC contact hours,¹ all on www.nursesweek.com.

"Nurses work hard with exceptional compassion and ability and often put others before themselves," said David Baiada, BAYADA CEO. "We wanted our grand prize to help create a comfortable, relaxing space for two winners to be able to unwind and recharge.

"And in appreciation for all deserving nurses and nursing students, we're giving away free continuing education to make it easy to keep learning and growing in the nursing profession," Baiada continued, "This includes 17 online courses that earn contact hours toward licensure or certification at no cost to you."

"Nurses play such a valuable role in our society, and it's important to specially design the supports they need to be fulfilled and successful in their careers. That is a commitment BAYADA takes very seriously."

Two winners receive Your room, your way!

BAYADA's 2023 Nurses Week Room Makeover Giveaway will award one nurse from the general public + one BAYADA Nurse with a Room Makeover worth $7,000. The prize includes a personal consultation and custom room design by DIY pros Cara Newhart and Jessie Ecker, and up to $7,000 worth of curated furniture and décor purchases to turn the room of your choice into your perfect before-and-after.

About Cara and Jessie

With a community of 750,000+ social media followers, Cara Newhart (@neverskipbrunch, @caranewhart) and Jessie Ecker (@eyeinthedetail) have been featured in House Beautiful, Apartment Therapy, Style Maker Better Homes & Gardens, The Spruce, Good Housekeeping, and NBC News. Their shared blog of lifestyle and DIY projects is www.letsdiybig.com.

Cara Newhart is a designer and DIY coach, a blogger at Never Skip Brunch, and host to high-profile guests on her Make Space podcast. With millions of views and likes on YouTube and TikTok, she empowers followers to find their own style, dive into DIY, and take charge of designing their own spaces without intimidation.

Jessie Ecker is a blogger and DIY-er creating her own dream home one project at a time. Across social media, she shares her creative adventures and design tips @eyeinthedetail, to help followers find the inspiration and courage to really go for their own DIY projects.

Continuing education for all

Whether you're a new nurse graduate or a clinical leader with decades of experience, there's always something new to learn. On www.nursesweek.com, nurses can take their expertise to the next level with free professional development content from BAYADA. 17 of these free online courses earn ANCC contact hours that can be applied toward one's nursing license or certification. The BAYADA Education Connection platform even empowers nurses to take course evaluations, create a learning plan, and track their learning history.

Topics include disease education (COVID-19, diabetes, dyspnea, monkeypox, traumatic brain injury, tuberculosis); nursing and leadership skills (actionable feedback, airway management, medication reconciliation, mindfulness, N95 respirator fit testing and fit test management, pain management, time management); and inclusion and health care equity for black, indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC).

Giveaway eligibility and rules

This giveaway is open to all licensed nurses and nursing students (over the age of 18) residing in the United States. To enter, follow the instructions on www.nursesweek.com during the entry period of May 1 to May 12, 2023, 11:59 pm Eastern Time.

One winner from the general public and one winner among participating BAYADA Nurses will be randomly selected and notified by email and/or phone to confirm their eligibility and prize acceptance. If the prize is forfeited, another winner will be selected. Please see www.nursesweek.com for full terms and conditions.

About BAYADA Home Health Care

BAYADA Home Health Care was founded by J. Mark Baiada in 1975 and provides nursing, rehabilitative, therapeutic, hospice, and assistive care services to children, adults, and seniors in the comfort of their homes. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia suburbs of New Jersey, BAYADA is a leading nonprofit home health care provider—with hundreds of locations in the US, as well as Germany, India, Ireland, New Zealand, and South Korea—and the only national provider that offers a full range of home-based specialty care services.

For more information about the great variety of nursing and nurse leadership career opportunities at BAYADA, visit jobs.bayada.com.

¹ BAYADA Home Health Care (BAYADA) is accredited as a provider of nursing continuing professional development by the American Nurses Credentialing Center's Commission on Accreditation (ANCC).

SOURCE BAYADA Home Health Care