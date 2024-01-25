Nursing Community Coalition Urges Congress to Protect Veterans' Access to Quality Anesthesia Care

News provided by

American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology

25 Jan, 2024, 19:07 ET

ROSEMONT, Ill., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a letter to Rep. David Scott (D-Ga.) and Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), the Nursing Community Coalition (NCC) voiced strong opposition to the erroneously named "Protect Lifesaving Anesthesia Care for Veterans Act of 2023," emphasizing the potential negative impact the bill could have on veterans' health and their continuity of care.

The proposed legislation would impose unnecessary and unjustifiable restrictions on Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) within the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), adversely impacting the healthcare of our nation's veterans. The NCC points out that even the VA, in testimony before the House Veterans Affairs Health Subcommittee on September 19, 2023, acknowledged that CRNAs can safely provide anesthesia care autonomously.

"Together we recognize how vital removing barriers to practice and increasing access to the high-quality care our nation's nurses and APRNs [advanced practice registered nurses], including our Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs), are for the patient and the entire health care system," the letter stated.

The NCC represents a diverse cross-section of the nursing profession, including Registered Nurses (RNs), APRNs, nurse leaders, boards of nursing, students, faculty, and researchers. The letter emphasizes that full practice authority of CRNAs is not a novel concept, with other federal healthcare systems, including the Army, Navy, and Air Force, already utilizing it.

"CRNAs play a crucial role in providing anesthesia services across the entire care continuum, bringing essential support and expertise to their patients, especially within the VA," said AANA President Dru Riddle, PhD, DNP, CRNA, FAAN ."Removing barriers to care, including removal of burdensome supervision requirements, is not controversial and is supported by many organizations such as the Institute of Medicine, now the National Academy of Medicine, which recommends that all APRNs, including CRNAs should practice to the full extent of their education and training."

SOURCE American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology

Also from this source

U.S. House of Representatives Recognizes the Contributions of CRNAs

U.S. House of Representatives Recognizes the Contributions of CRNAs

AANA) – In honor of National CRNA Week (Jan. 21-27, 2024), U.S. Representatives Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) and Dave Joyce (R-OH) again introduced a...
House Committee on Veterans' Affairs Highlights Role of CRNAs in Improving Access to Healthcare for Veterans

House Committee on Veterans' Affairs Highlights Role of CRNAs in Improving Access to Healthcare for Veterans

(AANA) – The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) applauds the important discussion of the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Advocacy Group Opinion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.